Barbarians are at the gate.

Figuratively — and literally.

They are in the process of smashing it in, and, in so doing, destroying everything that once made America great. This is the real insurrection.

Who are these barbarians?

The masses coming across our Southern border.

But also the radical secularists defining deviancy down. The professors and teachers more interested and invested in indoctrinating our kids than educating them. The mainstream media that is anything but unbiased, and who has made a mockery out of the so-called “free press”……and journalism itself.

And the progressives/leftists/Marxists who are doing everything they can to eviscerate America’s founding values, history, institutions, soul…and hope.

We must stop them now, or forever regret it.

“Make America Great Again” is not just a slogan. It should be both a guiding principle and a solemn oath.

