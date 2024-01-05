The Iowa attack: guns and trans

Despite what the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) media would have us believe, school attacks remain, thankfully, rare. Also despite what they would have us believe, not every attack is committed with an AR-15 wielded by a white male Republican. A case in point is the January 4th attack on Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, a town of about 8000:

A school shooting occurred in Iowa on Thursday morning. According to reports, the shooter injured at least three people before turning the gun on himself.

Fox News notes “at least five people were shot,” and one was killed.

This attack is already, only a day later, receiving scant media attention. Why? Isn’t a primary media axiom “if it bleeds, it leads?” Absolutely, unless the killer was trans or some shade of LGBTQ etc. or used a weapon other than an AR-15.

Image: X screenshot

Dylan Butler, who is a senior at Perry High School, was named as the suspected gunman by local news outlet WHO 13. Police have not confirmed the identification. One of the three people injured was the school's principal, Dan Marburger, who was rushed to hospital and is currently in surgery for his gunshot wounds. Hours before the shooting took place at 7.37 am, Butler posted a TikTok posing in what appeared to be the school bathroom, with the caption: 'Now we wait.' The senior pulled an odd face, as a blue duffle bag sat on the ground of the stall. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that local law enforcement has tied Butler to the LGBTQ community, but according to his social media accounts, he appeared to have been an LGBTQ activist and part of that community. His social media accounts include pride flag emojis, transgender flag emojis, transgender slogans, and even a Reddit post where he implied that he wanted to transition.

The Nashville Covenant shooter was trans and apparently used a common 9mm carbine rather than an AR-15, facts all but covered up by the D/s/c media who quickly lost interest in the case. She may have carried an AR-15 variant, but was depicted on school video wielding the 9mm.

"There have been four mass shooters that we know by those who have identified as transgender, which means that 1.3 percent of mass shooters have been transgender,” I wrote at the time. Citing widely available statistics, I found that people who identify as transgender make up 0.6% of the population, but 1.3% of mass shooters. “This means that transgender people are more than twice as likely to be mass shooters than non-transgender people.” I even ran the numbers based on other sources and definitions of mass shootings. For example, based on the left-wing rag Mother Jones‘s number of how many mass shootings have taken place, "2.83 percent of mass shooters have been committed by transgender people, which means that transgender people are nearly five times as likely to be mass shooters as non-transgender people."

Fox also reported the shooter “had a pump action shotgun and a small caliber handgun on him,” though no media account I’ve been able to find indicated which of the two weapons was used. With that cautious formulation, it’s probable the handgun was a common .22. This is interesting:

Authorities also found a "rudimentary" improvised explosive device inside the school, which was rendered safe, [Mitch] Mortvedt [Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director] added at the 4 p.m. ET press conference, without going into any more detail.

Commenting on any school attack or other mass shooting is limited by working from media accounts, which as any police officer knows, virtually always turn out to be substantially wrong. The narrative requires AR-15s and evil, white male Republican domestic terrorists. Most journalists know little or nothing about firearms, but they do know the narrative and how to protect it. Nothing garners more media protection these days than the increasing number of trans shooters.

That narrative requires trans be depicted as superior versions of humanity, people seeking their "truth," their truest selves, a higher, purer form of man, fighting bravely against the oppression of Normal Americans who want to kill them all in a “trans genocide.”

Unfortunately, as recent mass shooter trends indicate, trans are mentally ill, in need of psychological treatment, not hormones, surgery and political affirmation as a way of sticking a thumb in the eye of normal America. Few know, for example, there is evidence the Uvalde shooter was trans. Unsurprisingly, the media has shown little or no interest in following up on that potentially definitive element of that attack.

Can we be certain the Perry shooter was trans? Considering the media, we can be certain of little other than that there was an attack and some unknowable number were injured. We can be certain, however, if he was trans, media interest in reporting that fact will be minimal.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.