Under the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA), our military is prepared to fight the trans/pronoun wars, not the real thing. But the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is getting ready to go to actual war. It appears the environment needed more protection than anyone could have imagined:

A resurfaced report that initially flew under the radar claims that President Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has spent millions of dollars in taxpayer funding to stockpile military-grade equipment and weaponry. In a letter sent to the EPA in September, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a ranking member on the Senate Budget Committee, wrote, “As of September 14, 2023, the Biden administration EPA has already spent $2,892,770 on these items, which is 143 percent more than what was spent during the entire Trump administration.”

Wow. I know guns and ammunition are expensive, but that’s a lot of hardware! What’s an agency that issues bureaucratic rules and enforces its fiats with paper and lawfare doing arming up?

The congressional investigation into the EPA followed a report from a government watchdog organization that discovered non-law enforcement federal agencies had spent almost $4 billion since 2006 in taxpayer funding to purchase “military-style equipment,” guns, and ammunition. “The very same EPA that proposed slapping red tape on nearly every farmer’s ditch in Iowa now appears to be armed to the teeth,” Grassley told The Washington Free Beacon. “The Biden EPA already has a reputation for overstepping its bounds, and that makes the agency’s militarization all the more frightening. We need to know what exactly EPA is doing with this equipment, and whether it serves the interests of the American people.” Since 2006, the EPA has spent roughly $10 million on advanced weaponry, including “unmanned aircraft, night vision, and radar equipment,” according to The Washington Free Beacon. The outlet reported that while the EPA’s spending has occurred under multiple presidential administrations, it seemingly increased under former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

Oh, that’s a surprise, and so is the idea the EPA could be "serv[ing] the interests of the American people."

According to Grassley’s letter, the EPA spent $6,584,473 on armor, guns, radar equipment, mobile command posts, and other weaponry during the Obama administration. During former President Donald Trump’s administration, the agency spent about $2 million on similar purchases. In his letter, Grassley contrasted the Trump administration with the Biden administration, under which the EPA had spent almost $3 million on advanced weaponry by September of 2023.

"Mobile Command posts?" Perhaps some of that money might have been better spent spooling up our domestic arms industry? It would appear we, and our allies, are running a bit short of artillery ammo, smart bombs and other ordinance.

For example, Grassley asked the EPA to answer, “How much equipment does EPA own that is classified in the PSC Manual as part of Group 10, ‘Weapons’?” The GOP senator added, “Please list each type of equipment, the volume purchased, the total cost for purchase, and the statutory authority for the purchase. Please include the agency’s written policies for the agency’s use of this equipment.”

Good questions all. What most Americans don’t realize is just how many federal agencies have arrest powers, and how many have been, since the Age of Obama, stockpiling military-grade—fully automatic long arms and other large caliber, offensive weapons—arms and ammunition. Even agencies such as the Department of Education and the Fish and Wildlife Service are up-arming. Apparently, fish and education grant applicants are a far greater risk to “our democracy” than anyone previously realized.

The EPA has long been a severe pain in American’s collective backsides. It is a law unto itself, issuing, without accountability, rules and mandates with the force of law. When Americans complain because the EPA declares a mudpuddle on their farms a wetland and imposes millions in fines, the EPA judges the complaint and invariably finds itself entirely correct as it imposes even greater fines. Occasionally, a brave judges reins in the EPA, but not nearly often enough.

The EPA has no jurisdiction outside America, which means the only target for its growing arsenal is Americans, and while the EPA has gone after major polluters, they seem to pursue the little guy--farmers, ranchers, and everyday Americans--with gleeful arrogance. I’ve recently optimistically noted here at American Thinker most of our military and most police officers won’t oppress fellow Americans should the MMPA decide that’s necessary to protect “our democracy.” Could the MMPA be building an alternate army of federal bureaucrats that will?

Apparently, there are a lot of domestic terrorist fish, education grant applicants and ranchers with insurrectionist mud puddles out there.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.