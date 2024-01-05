San Diego State 'investigated' by Joe Biden's DoE for 'Islamophobia' after condemning Oct. 7 attacks

Ever wonder why Harvard's now-ex-president, Claudine Gay, could have such a hard time condemning calls for genocide against Jews in her congressional testimony?

Sure, part of it, as she said, was that she was reacting to, or rather, "got caught up" with her questioner, GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, whom she obviously thinks has cooties.

The other part, though, has got to be this, as Campus Reform reports:

The Biden administration’s Department of Education opened an investigation into San Diego State University after an administrator sent an email condemning Hamas and offering support after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, according to a school official. A spokesperson for San Diego State University told Campus Reform it received a notice from the Department of Education on Tuesday about a complaint that the school “discriminated against Islamic, Arab and/or Palestinian students by sending an all-campus email on Oct. 9.” The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened a shared ancestry investigation into the university on Tuesday, government records show. The complaint, according to the SDSU official, alleges that the email “promoted hate and racism against Arabs and Muslims.”

So San Diego State, that lowly state school that has been rising in the university rankings lately, did the opposite of what Claudine Gay did, openly condemned the orgy of rape and murder of Jews put on by Palestinian Hamas, and now finds itself investigated by Joe Biden's minions for "Islamophobia."

What exactly was in the statement that was so very Islamophobic, so Islamophobic so as to require a federal investigation?

Take a gander:

Dear SDSU community,



Throughout this weekend and today, SDSU has been in direct communication with dozens of impacted community members after the horrific reports of killings and kidnappings following the Hamas attacks on Israel during Shemini Atzeret/Simchat Torah, a major Jewish holy day. What is being reported is heartbreaking. We have heard from SDSU community members who have family, close friends and colleagues in the region. Many have spent several terrifying days praying for their safety. Some have not had those prayers answered. We cannot express to you the depths of emotion and anguish we have felt and encountered since Saturday.



We are grieving for all those who are suffering in the wake of this outburst of violence. We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, any act of violence, especially those against innocent civilians. We are deeply struck by the sheer scale of the loss of life – of innocent Israelis, Palestinians, and countless others. We also recognize that this follows a long history of loss of life of civilians in this region. It is our utmost priority that SDSU respond by setting a different tone – one of compassion, learning and dialogue, and, above all, empathy for what our campus community may be experiencing. To be sure – understanding that the events from this weekend will affect members of our diverse campus in different ways, we are writing to share our encouragement to utilize the support services available to all our students, faculty and staff.



We also urge all members of our campus community to do the following: Seek support as you need it. Rely on the range of support services available, including counseling support, and, for university students, emergency financial assistance by filling out the online form.



Rely on the range of support services available, including counseling support, and, for university students, emergency financial assistance by filling out the online form. Check in on your peers and colleagues. Many members of our community are hurting. We encourage you to check in on them and offer support during this time.



Many members of our community are hurting. We encourage you to check in on them and offer support during this time. Read the SDSU Principles of Community for guidance in connecting with and speaking to others. We urge all members of our one SDSU community to abide by principles that encourage open dialogue and that also remind us to treat others with dignity and respect.



We urge all members of our one SDSU community to abide by principles that encourage open dialogue and that also remind us to treat others with dignity and respect. Report issues of concern. The university does not accept any instance of harassment and discrimination based on a person’s background. Rely on online tools to report harassment and discrimination



The university does not accept any instance of harassment and discrimination based on a person’s background. Rely on online tools to report harassment and discrimination Connect with community and learn more. SDSU is fortunate to have faculty with extensive knowledge of the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We encourage you to connect and learn more about the history of the conflict from them. Many SDSU centers will be hosting events, speaker series and community gatherings in the coming weeks to foster this dialogue. No matter your background, we encourage you to become informed and engaged. As with any time of conflict and unrest that may impact our SDSU community, we ask that you come together to support one another. This is our most important role, as we each cope with the impact of this ongoing tragedy.



Adela de la Torre, Ph.D.

San Diego State University President



Christy Samarkos

Interim Vice President for Student Affairs and Campus Diversity

You see anything?

Me neither. Nobody does -- except for maybe a Hamas supporter looking for another way to twist words into a propaganda victory. San Diego State, by coincidence, has a large Arabic and Muslim community, some of whom are big fans of the terrorist set globally.

Seems that even San Diego State President Adela de la Torre's own "diversity-hire" status at San Diego State wasn't enough to keep a DoE investigation off her back.

Condemning Jew-hate is, by extension, Islamophobic.

Any questions as to why Gay didn't want to condemn genocide against Jews in her testimony to Congress? Had she done that, she, too, would have been subject to an "Islamophobia" investigation by Joe Biden's political operatives crawling around at the Department of Education, looking for ways to support Hamas.

The U.S. government must be full of them -- remember this bug-eyed ditz from the deep state surveillance apparat? CIA bigshot Amy McFadden was caught posting pro-Palestinian "stickers" to her social media in the days after the Hamas rape-and-torture-and-murderfest ... and nothing happened. The CIA put out a statement reminding employees not to get caught letting the American public know what their views were on social media, so as to allow the public relations office to promote the lie that none of these people have a bias in the world, let alone Jew-hate.

The CIA probably has some poor souls in it who see the truth of matters here and there. The Department of Education? Highly dubious.

Campus Reform asked around about what these characters were saying about this disgusting investigation and found this ridiculous, yet very Biden-administration-style answer:

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has previously said that the opening of an investigation doesn’t necessarily mean that the government agency believes the complaint has merit, according to the Jerusalem Post.

So they spend thousands of dollars on an obviously junk claim that no reasonable person could possibly construe as "Islamophobic" and then go on to say 'not really.' I'll bet that makes Adela and her colleague feel a little used here. It's the same kind of incapacity to distinguish sh** from shinola that we see at the Department of Homeland Security where every asylum claim from an illegal border crosser, no matter how ridiculous, no matter how obviously economic, is a valid political asylum claim to be taken with absolute seriousness and issued a full and costly court date ten years down the line for.

People can see through this crap and can obviously discern that DoE is harassing San Diego State for not getting the memo Claudine Gay and her two fancy-pants university-president colleagues got about not condemning Hamas, Jew-hate, and genocide of Jews. SDSU, see, is too, too, gauche, no different from a flyover university in their world, so a common-sense condemnation of Hamas terrorism that contained zero, zilch, nada "Islamophobia" but plenty of unequivocal condemnation for killers, gets the DoE investigation and not Harvard.

Is this a disgusting administration, or what? My sense is the public has had a bellyful of this kind of double standard, this black-is-white logic amounting to disguised Jew-hate, and its ridiculous call of "Islamophobe" which is little different from "raaaacism." Apparently, you can't condemn any terrorist act put on by Islamist terrorists without getting a federal investigation thrown at your school.

The creeps who did this at DoE owe Adela de la Torre and her colleague an apology for this harassment investigation. I'd like to see Rep. Sara Jacobs of San Diego, whose family is Jewish, and who represents that area, take that one up, but given that she's been bunking with former politician Ammar Campa-Najjar, whose PLO grandpa once helped murder Israeli athletes in Munich in 1972, I won't hold my breath.

What we learn here is that Claudine Gay may have had one eye on the threat of a DoE investigation if she dared condemn Hamas and its filthy genocidal Jew-hate policies.

Image: Felton Davis, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0