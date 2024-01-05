The Jan. 6 wall must come down

The third-year remembrance of the events of January 6 may finally capture the nation’s attention and interest now that the frontrunner for America's chief office is charged with the same fantastical crimes as over a thousand “ordinary” protesters. His January 6 indictment has drawn a more critical eye from the citizenry to the events of that day. Their interest has been piqued by what seems to be strategic overreach by the Biden administration’s DOJ, especially when such public persecution and injustice are so nakedly displayed against a prominent figure like Donald J. Trump.

For the most part, almost everything that's been decried ad nauseam by this administration for years has now been shown to be fabrication and fallacies. And now past transgressions are returning to haunt the DNC and its favored sons and daughters as more and more evidence of political fabrications and financial corruptions comes to light in committee hearings. But the trusting public has greedily consumed the whole history of lies they have been fed, mostly without question. After all, “CNN reported it, so it must be true, accurate, and unbiased.”

The exception to the millions deluded by these repeated lies would be the American patriots and families still being pursued and prosecuted by the FBI, the DOJ, and the “Brandon" administration for simply being present that day. Defendants have struggled to scale a vast wall of injustice, hoping to find some semblance of fairness and truth for the other side. But this wall is imposing, and the bricks of bias and prejudice the DOJ and D.C. juries have built into it rebuffs all attempts by ordinary men and women to breach it with the meager tools of timid attorneys. Many criminal attorneys are simply too afraid to risk their careers and social standing in the society of federal law to aggressively pursue justice for their clients if it involves January 6.

These defendants can tell you that they never believed those media lies because they knew the total truth of those events that day, the very moment they happened. They knew without a doubt, because they were actually present! And what they have been trying to tell America for over 1,000 days of terror has been brutally suppressed, censored, shadowbanned, and slandered as fantasy by the media and this administration's rotating “spokespersons."

Shouted down by a biased monopoly of our purloined media's voices, the public has heard and seen only a single-sided and decided narrative — one crafted and delivered by vast media empires that wished fervently to curry the favor and protections of those who are now serving a powerfully specific political and global agenda. Meanwhile, the over 230 incarcerated hostages and the 1,200-plus indicted patriots have screamed their truths of January 6 into a media vacuum, where the truth-proofed echo chambers of the few conservative media outlets swallowed them silently.

Until recently, that is. It seems the arc of truth is finally bending back toward Dame Justice. The evidence now being shown daily is cutting her imposed bonds of bias, freeing her sword of justice and restoring the integrity of her blindfold. The overwhelming pressure of revealed evidence, through the books of prisoners letters, web and social media sites bristling with their stories, interviews, and tomes of testimony by the defendants themselves has finally burst open the dam

George Washington once wrote that “the truth will always prevail when good men take pains to reveal it.” Many patriotic supporters of the victims of January 6 have been taking “great pains” to reveal the truth of that day during the 1,000-plus days of politically motivated terror for these Americans. Families huddled in their homes, awaiting the possible violent intrusions into their lives by SWAT teams of a hijacked federal enforcement agency. And that truth is perhaps finally “prevailing” as the true narrative of that fateful day for America is fully revealed, in multiple documentaries by investigators and serial investigative reports by the very news outlets that once denied that such evidence existed.

Now America is beginning to wonder if what those indicted have been saying has more merit as truth than prosecution witnesses who perjure themselves with impunity. Released videos and documentaries contradict almost every fabricated charge the DOJ has leveled at these patriots — ordinary Americans who swear they went to celebrate their American birthrights, freedoms and duty that day. More and more, it appears that they really were there to celebrate #45’s amazing term and to ask their representatives to look closely at what tens of millions of Americans believed was a questionable and corrupted election.

But instead of reflecting truth, the lifeblood of journalism, the media willingly perpetrated a great big “fool-ey" on the majority of those addicted to mainlining mainstream media for their daily dose of reality. White House press briefings became a love fest of softball questions and accommodating lies that always leans to the left of the podium. Challenging questions are ignored and serious questioners summarily ridiculed. The wall stands firm against all onslaughts.

The question for us mere mortals is clear: what if we needed to scale that wall? Could we afford the hundreds of thousands of dollars needed to defend ourselves against the federal government's engines of suppression and repression? Can Donald J. Trump and his war room of attorneys scale the precipice for us all, or will we be brave enough to loudly repeat that most famous of quotes: “Tear down this wall!"?

Tim Rivers is the author of The American Gulag Chronicles.

Image via Pexels.