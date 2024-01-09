Scranton Joe, history eraser

Remember Scranton Joe? He grew up in a blue-collar home and went on to become president of the U.S. Along the way, his father dropped him off at school, saw two men kissing, and said: "Joey Love Is a Many Splendored Thing."

Here recently, Scranton Joe (now President Biden), scared to death of the fanatical leftists around him, has now turned into a history eraser.

First, it was a Robert E. Lee monument, and then William Penn was to go down..

Sort of Cleveland Indians, Washington Redskins ....

This is from Jonathan Turley:

In August 1682, Penn took 100 passengers and 36 crew members on a harrowing voyage from Deal, England to Pennsylvania. It took roughly 58 days in this crowded ship that was only 120 feet in length and 24 feet wide. The 100 passengers were mostly part of the Religious Society of Friends, or Quakers, from Sussex, England. The NPS announced that it wants to remove the statue as part of an “expanded interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia” being developed in collaboration with representatives from the Haudenosaunee, the Delaware Nation, the Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Shawnee Tribe and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma. The NPS site soliciting suggestions appears to rule out the retention of the statue as one of those options: “The Penn statue and Slate Roof house model will be removed and not reinstalled.” I personally think that including contextual elements on the Native American tribes is a good idea. That can be achieved without the removal of the Penn statue and hopefully the NPS can still be convinced to opt for a design that still retains the focus on Penn and his ship, which was the worthy purpose of the park. The story of Penn and these families is worthy of celebration. It was an example of the strength and bravery of families who came to these shores in search of freedom and opportunity.

And that's correct. You can tell the whole story without taking down the Penn monument.

Upon further review, the idea was scratched after various protests.

Glad to see that wiser heads prevailed, but why did we get here in the first place?

My guess is that this is another example of a President who will read whatever they put in front of him. He has no core values and goes along to get along.

Another sorry episode in a sorry presidency.

In the meantime, U.S. history is being erased, and future generations are denied the true story of the nation. Worst of all, Biden will never get a question about this because Scranton Joe does not do press conferences.

