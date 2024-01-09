Mayorkas allegedly issued a not-so-veiled threat against House Members preparing to impeach

It’s almost as if the Bidenites thought they were auditioning for roles in The Godfather hoping to make it as Corleone Family extras, but never heard that the cast was selected and the movie was filmed and produced—so they’ve been method-acting ever since while waiting on the call that will never come.

When Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack joined Harris Faulkner on a Fox News segment yesterday morning, she revealed that in a closed-door exchange with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in which members of Congress told the Bidenite he was fixing to be impeached, he allegedly responded with the most mafia-like answer possible: “You’re not gonna like who comes next.” When Cammack asked him if that was supposed to be a threat, Mayoraks allegedly said nothing, but gave her a sinister smirk instead. See a clip from the broadcast below:

In a closed-door meeting with DHS Sec. Mayorkas and members of Congress, Sec. Mayorkas told us if we impeached him, we wouldn’t like “who comes next.” His intent in turning every town in America into a border town is purposeful and it’s time to send him packing.



I joined… pic.twitter.com/bKuw29aO5A — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) January 9, 2024

As Cammack also said:

This man knows exactly what he’s doing. This is 100 percent by design. They want an open border crisis whether it is for an election, whether it’s for future votes as they work to get rid of citizenship as a requirement for voting, we’re not sure.

Yes of course it’s by design, and we absolutely know, among other things, that the transplants are for voting purposes; just listen to what Yvette Clarke from New York’s 9th congressional district said about it the other day:

NY Congresswoman Clarke (D) saying the quiet part out loud about the border:



"I need more people in my district just for redistricting purposes." pic.twitter.com/bbDss7cnls — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2024

First of all, voting districts are apportioned based on the population size residing within the district, not the number of citizens, and not the number of registered voters… which is why Clarke noted the invasion numbers are needed for “redistricting purposes.” With this, is it really that hard to conceive Machiavellian bureaucrats who live and politick by Hegelian ethics create a scheme in which they send caravans of people, perhaps, say, I don’t know, places called “sanctuary cities,” for redistricting purposes that will eventually be reflected on Capitol Hill? No, of course not.

A planned invasion and coordinated insurrection—which flooding a nation with tens of millions of illegal aliens and bribing them with American tax dollars to accomplish communistic political change certainly is—can only be described as organized crime, a racket made a reality only by the supreme stupidity and narcissism of the average voting leftist. What a perfectly fitting legacy.

Image: Public domain.