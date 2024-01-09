Kick Democrats out for lawlessness, and not protecting Americans

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from Donald Trump on the Colorado Supreme Court decision to remove him from the primary ballot for 2024. The Court will hear arguments on February 8, 2024. (Maine’s Secretary of State removed Trump from the primary ballot there unilaterally; other states have tried to do the same.)

This is not the only way in which Colorado is a microcosm of what’s going on in the entire nation stemming from Democrat governance—which has been so bad that Democrats should be removed from office across the board.

Here, I would like to address another serious issue: How Democrats’ sanctuary city and open-border policies are putting Coloradoans and other Americans at risk every day.

On January 8, 2024, The Daily Caller published a story on a tragic event that reveals what threatens American citizens daily. The story seems to have exclusive information that an earlier report by the local CBS affiliate did not share; that is, that a drunken driver who was in this country illegally had been deported four times before and was sentenced to probation, community service, and work release just four days before he crashed into a local mother and her son near Broomfield High School on December 12, 2023, killing them both.

The illegal immigrant’s name is given either as Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas or Jose Guadalupe Menjuar-Alas. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told The Daily Caller that this man has four convictions of alcohol-related driving in Boulder County between 2007 and 2019, and he was deported from the U.S. in June 2009, June 2012, November 2014, and January 2015. ICE Denver did lodge a detainer request with Broomfield County.

The deceased mother and son are Melissa Powell, 46, and 16-year-old Riordan. They are survived by two other sons and brothers. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for them.

John Fabbricatore, who is retired from the ICE Denver Field Office (where he served as director) and is on the board of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) said this, via The Daily Caller:

The failures of Colorado’s sanctuary policies allowed a convicted criminal to stay in our local communities on probation, intentionally avoiding notifying ICE. If sanctuary policies were abolished, these unnecessary deaths could have been prevented. We must end sanctuary policy and secure the border now!

Fabbricatore is running for Congress.

Sanctuary city policies are in effect in Democrat-run cities across the USA. The Heritage Foundation published an online article in June 2023 that reports on other tragedies that have occurred across the nation:

Several chilling examples underscore the urgency of the situation. Alexis Saborit, an illegal alien from Cuba with a history of violence, beheaded his girlfriend with a machete in July 2021. In April of this year [2023], Francisco Oropeza, deported four times in the last 14 years, was accused of gunning down five Honduran immigrants in Cleveland, Texas—including an innocent 8-year-old. In February, Bryan Marquez, who had deportation orders but was still in the United States, brutally murdered his roommate by beating him. He was charged with first-degree murder. In January, Jose Hernandez faced five counts of indecency with a minor after allegedly sexually assaulting a young child multiple times. And in March of last year, Jean Macean, an illegal alien who posed as an unaccompanied minor, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly murdering a Daytona Beach couple. Macean had previous arrests related to drug charges, which were dropped due to the soft-on-crime predilections of George Soros-backed Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

On top of the problem of sanctuary city policies of the Democrats, there is the crisis they have created on our southern border with their policy to open the border and to catch and release illegal invaders, to the tune of some eight million since Joe Biden took office. The danger to Americans has been increased exponentially as fentanyl is trafficked into our country, and dangerous individuals make it into our interior undetected. (Trafficking of women and children has been enabled in the USA, as well, a true travesty.)

According to the Heritage Foundation:

To protect American communities, urgent and decisive action is imperative. Robust measures must be implemented, including border strengthening, increased border enforcement, thorough vetting processes for all border crossers, detainment instead of release for apprehended illegal aliens, and swift deportation of those without credible asylum claims.

Voters must also get involved and vote for upcoming elections at the federal level and at the local level in their states and communities. Vote all Democrats out to send a message: We have had enough of Democrats’ lawlessness and of illegal immigrants harming or killing American citizens.

C.S. Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, LLC.

Image generated by AI.