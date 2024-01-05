Schadenfreude: Biden campaign volunteers quitting 'in droves'

Is there any hope left for the U.S.S. Biden?

It's not just that his polling numbers are reaching the point of no return.

Now his campaign staff are fleeing -- "in droves."

According to Newsweek:

A group of staffers working on President Joe Biden's reelection campaign warned the president that his volunteers are quitting "in droves" over his handling of Israel's military response in the Gaza Strip. Biden has faced immense pressure from members of his own party over the United States' policies in light of the surprise Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, which killed about 1,200 people and resulted in roughly 240 hostages, including some Americans. In response, Israel launched an extensive air and ground offensive in Gaza, killing nearly 22,000 Palestinians over the past several weeks, according to Gaza health officials cited by the Associated Press (AP). In a letter published Wednesday on Medium, an anonymous group of Biden's campaign staffers demanded the president call for a ceasefire in Gaza, citing concerns that not shifting his policy on the issue could hurt his 2024 chances.

The money quote from the letter is here:

"Biden for President staff have seen volunteers quit in droves, and people who have voted blue for decades feel uncertain about doing so for the first time ever, because of this conflict," the Medium letter read. "It is not enough to merely be the alternative to Donald Trump," the campaigners continued. "The campaign has to shift the feeling in the pits of voters' stomachs, the same feeling that weighs on us every day as we fight for your reelection. The only way to do that is to call for a ceasefire."

That feeling in the pits of all those stomachs is more likely that the campaign is losing and nobody wants to be on a losing team, working like the dickens to save it, and in the end losing. That's the more likely reason the staffers are fleeing -- the voting public doesn't want their 'product.'

Palestine looks more like just an excuse. Since when have these people actually cared about Palestine?

While there have been a few high-profile resignations from the Biden administration over Israel's attempt to defend itself from terrorism coming from Palestine -- it's chiefly from Palestinian- and Palestinian-linked Arab- and Muslim-Americans, where it's far more plausible that these characters have lives that revolve around Palestine, the way the life of Rashida Tlaib, who waves a Palestinian flag in a congressional office, does.

The young hipsters of the Biden campaign who are jumping ship look more like they may be using Palestine as the opportunity to just get out. We already know that odds are good they are anti-Semitic, but to insist that their lives revolve around Palestine rather than what happens here and the power they can obtain here if they win this election is simply ridiculous.

Because odds are, they know they're losing the election with an embarrassment like Joe at the helm. Young people are fleeing him, black people are fleeing him, Hispanics bolted a long time ago. Most voters say he's too old to be president and many are disgusted with his policy failures around inflation, the economy, the open border, and crime. Joel Kotkin has an excellent piece describing why the left is losing against the right in what increasingly looks like a great change of direction.

So Palestine and all that supposed love of the Palestinian children offers the perfect opportunity for them to jump ship, which, it turns out, the paid staffers are contemplating, too.

Yesterday, Axios reported that there was trouble even among that group.

The White House chief of staff shelled out his own cash to put on a "morale-booster" holiday party for them:

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients is throwing an off-campus party for hundreds of Biden staffers to celebrate their last three years — and steel the team for the final sprint ahead of the election, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Zients, a millionaire former businessman, knows that White House staff have a grueling year ahead of them. He's using his personal funds to convey appreciation for Biden aides who spend most of their waking hours at work.

Obviously, he knows they want out, too. Seems a lot of people want out, what with Biden's wretched record of 'achievements' which his team is pathetically bragging about. Maybe it's too much even for them.

The latest polling average from RealClearPolitics shows that President Trump is ahead of Joe Biden by one point, a shocking thing given that Trump is always supposedly behind and the polling companies in great numbers usually bias leftward.

Sean Trende, the RealClearPolitics political numbers cruncher, points out that not only is Trump bouncing up in polls, he's now the favorite to win.

The correct position right now is that Trump is better positioned in the polls to win this election than any GOP nominee since at least 2004. Not only that, he habitually over-performs his polls. Frankly, if you are willing to set favorites this far out, you should almost certainly declare Donald Trump the favorite.

What's more, Biden's public approval rating at around 40 percent or so has sunk so low that many analysts say it's at the point of no return, with no candidate ever going on to win an election from an approval rating that low.

It's ugly out there and going to be a lot of work to win over the public to this jalopy of a president. Who'd want to do that? No wonder they're getting out while taking their chance to grandstand for Palestine. This is rats fleeing the sinking ship.

