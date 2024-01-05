Portland facing an explosion of a ‘highly infectious illness that spreads through fecal matter’

“Progressive” Democrats have successfully turned a figurative septic tank into a literal one—the open sewage system that is left-controlled Portland is currently “grappling with” a “highly infectious illness that spreads through fecal matter” and if that isn’t the very definition of poetic irony, then I don’t know what is. Here’s the lede from a Fox News item published today:

Portland, Oregon, is grappling with a cluster of a highly infectious illness that spreads through fecal matter and puts the city’s large homeless population at high risk, according to health officials.

The “waste-borne illness” known as shigellosis is caused by the Shigella strain of bacteria, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that symptoms include “bloody or prolonged” diarrhea, and “feeling the need to pass stool (poop) even when the bowels are empty.” As Fox also reported, cases are “skyrocketing” across the area:

The data provided by Multnomah County shows that Shigella cases have increased in recent years, skyrocketing in 2023 by 131% compared to 2021 in counties surrounding Portland.

As one might guess, the population defecating in the streets and living by the thousands in tents and under bridges without running water, and engaging in prostitution and anal sex, is at a significantly higher risk than the average Portlander; also via Fox News:

Homeless individuals in Portland have accounted for a large portion of those infected, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported last month, with health leaders finding that sex was likely the most common way the bacteria was spreading.

(I highlight the homosexual prostitution aspect because after spending two years volunteering with an organization that sought to alleviate the social isolation experienced by Portland’s homeless population, it was clear that this is an undeniable reality.)

Now, since Democrats love to yammer about overpopulation, is this the “herd-thinning” about which they speak? We all know how much the left loves Hegel’s “ethics,” and large numbers of “useless eaters” dying from dehydration in their tents seems like a successful Hegelian policy. New flash: when Upton Sinclair penned The Jungle, his depiction of Chicago’s “Bubbly Creek” was supposed to be brutal takedown of polluted city life, not an ideal to which politicians should aspire.

Progressive Democrats and their idea of utopia-building sure isn’t my cup of tea, but to each their own… I guess? If keeping Portland weird means keeping Portland poopy, wouldn’t the people want to normalize it? I guess not, because as one might also guess, the “health experts” and “government officials” are just monitoring the situation, not changing policy or adjusting fire to actually fix the problem, and there doesn’t seem to be too much outrage from the residents still wallowing in the sewage. Who knew that fecal matter for brains meant a fecal matter disease too?

With third world politics comes third world diseases (leftism and shigellosis), and the only treatment is voting for conservative morality and governance.

Image generated by AI.