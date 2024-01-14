Ramaswamy is about to breach the ramparts

He’s the Ram, a head-butting, brainy, presidential candidate who otherwise goes by Vivek Ramaswamy.

Republicans should love this guy.

He hits the key notes on every crucial conservative issue. When he’s not sitting at the piano for Mozart gigs amid Iowa voters, he’s standing in front of them and sharing his America First agenda.

The man is fearless when it comes to militarizing the border, firing 75% of the federal bureaucracy, shredding the FBI, defunding Ukraine, waking to the woke scam, calling climate change the hoax that it is, and pardoning the railroaded January 6 protesters.

He also calls Donald Trump the greatest president of the 21st century, which he is.

Yet he wants to beat him in the Republican race starting January 15 with the Iowa caucuses.

Contradiction? Not really. This is major-league competition. The Ram sees Mr. Trump as a titan with his presidential feats of fixing trade deals, destroying ISIS, producing energy independence, igniting the economy, and plugging the illegal immigration flood.

Now it’s The Ram versus The Donald. Pharmaceutical entrepreneur against real estate magnate. A big-business brawl. No reason to rip the front-runner who’s an idol to millions of patriots. A trio — Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie — tried that anti-Trump tack and tripped in the polls.

The Ram has it right. Concentrate on his vision for America, virtually ignore the rest of the GOP field and run like hell. He’s hitting all 99 Iowa counties TWICE. He’s swooping into more than 300 events in the Hawkeye State — when he’s not swerving to New Hampshire for its January 23 primary. He’s piling on X with posts and videos with the energy of a 38-year-old tennis and push-up freak, which he is.

Let others wallow in ads costing millions. The Ram rolls with social media, saving that money and reaching a modern audience that devours news on phone screens.

Speaking of cash, the Ram says he’s spent $25 million of his own dough on the campaign he launched nationally with his CPAC appearance last March. The dude can afford it after building billion-buck drug companies. And that’s good. He’s at the beck and call of no donors.

Which helps explain a candor that no other politician, not even Mr. Trump, matches.

Check this Ram list he’s posted multiple times on X:

1. God is real. 2. There are two genders. 3. Human flourishing requires fossil fuels. 4. Reverse racism is racism. 5. An open border is no border. 6. Parents determine the education of their children. 7. The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind. 8. Capitalism lifts people up from poverty. 9. There are three branches of the U.S. government, not four.

10. The U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history.

And this:

Day 1 executive orders: Order 75% head-count reduction in every federal agency & rescind over 50% of federal regulations that fail to meet the West Virginia v. EPA standard.

Move troops to U.S. southern & northern borders to secure our homeland.

Pardon all nonviolent Jan. 6 protesters denied due process & federal defendants prosecuted based on political motives — Trump, Assange, Mackey, countless others.

Repeal Lyndon Johnson’s Executive Order 11246, which mandates race-based quotas in the federal government & for contractors.

Order federal disclosure of all communications between federal bureaucrats & private sector actors to censor or financially penalize government-disfavored speech or conduct.

No wonder the Ram’s tagline is TRUTH. That he’s a serious contender for the White House is no lie. Watch him pull a massive upset and take second in Iowa.

Bucky Fox is an author and editor in Cape Coral, Florida.

Image: Facebook, shareable