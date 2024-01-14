January 6 an FBI affair

The riot on January 6 at the Capitol had a lot of FBI informants involved.

According to Steven D’Antuono, formerly in charge of the FBI’s Washington field office:

The FBI had so many paid informants at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that it lost track of the number and had to perform a later audit to determine exactly how many “Confidential Human Sources” run by different FBI field offices were present that day ...

More recently, some reports indicate that there were at least 200 federal agents or “undercover assets” present on that fateful day.

With revelations like that, and these came last September, it appears even more likely that actual Trump supporters and patriots were baited and led into a trap by federal agents.

As someone once said, turnabout is fair play. Perhaps Trump supporters/MAGA types and other patriots should dress up as Antifa and BLM members and start burning down buildings and looting stores.

On second thought, that won’t work.

Recent history shows that no one cares. More to the point, the vast majority of Trump supporters couldn’t bring themselves to do these things, anyway.

Or maybe they could ditch the MAGA hats and American flags and dress up as Democrats and go around the country — indeed the world — proclaiming their disdain for the United States, its founding, and the rubes in flyover country.

Oh, wait. Actual Democrats already do that on a regular basis.

Is this what we’ve come to? Is everything we are allowed to see a hoax?

The answer to both questions seems to be an unequivocal “yes.”

If this is indeed the case, how can we proceed as a functional society?

“January 6” wasn’t an “insurrection.” Far from it. Nor has Trump been charged with inciting one. It was the nearly inevitable result of citizens that had been mocked, demeaned and suppressed -- and who had reason to believe their votes had been rendered moot … or worse.

If those in power continue to use the full breadth and depth of the government they control to harass, stymie, and imprison their political opponents, we will not be a functioning society much longer. The republic will be lost. The Shining City on a Hill will have slid down into the vast, fetid Swamp … to be devoured ‘fundamentally transformed.’ Forever.

Image: Screen shot from CNBC video, via YouTube