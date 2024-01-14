You just might be a Democrat if … part II

If you are fine with showing your I.D. while entering a Costco warehouse but believe it’s beyond the pale to be asked to provide an I.D. when voting for the president of the United States, you just might be a Democrat.

If you like the phrase “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” but think chants of “USA, USA” are trite, offensive, and possibly violent, you just might be a Democrat.

If you strongly support continual increases in the minimum wage but are baffled and upset by increasing prices in goods and services, you just might be a Democrat.

If you dance a little jig of happiness when you hear that mask mandates may be coming back, you just might be a Democrat.

If you don’t want the border secured because you’re afraid you won’t be able to find a reasonably priced gardener or pool boy, you just might be a Democrat.

If you think the Obamas are beatific near-deities who tried their best to heal and unite the nation but that Trump is Hitler or the Antichrist, you just may be a Democrat.

If you get your news from “The View,” MSNBC, and Salon, you just might be a Democrat.

If you think NPR is utterly fair and balanced but Fox News is not, you just might be a Democrat.

If you look at Hunter Biden’s “paintings” and see a talented artist, you just might be a Democrat. (And if you purchase one, you just might be a Democrat donor.)

If you are glad that Oregon decriminalized possession of hard drugs and that federal, state, and local governments have greatly cracked down on cigarette smoking, you just might be a Democrat.

If you don’t believe prayer should be allowed in public schools—or at high school sports venues—but do believe that after-school Satan clubs have a Constitutional right to be held at school facilities, you just might be a Democrat.

If you think “Sanctuary Cities” should not have to deal with the massive influx of illegal aliens but the states that happen to abut the border should, you just might be a Democrat.

If you have always decried “Big Business” but recently find yourself liking Google, Facebook, Disney and Target, you just might be a Democrat.

If you think LeBron James is a perfect role model but Aaron Rodgers is a total and complete ass, you just might be a Democrat.

If you think wind power is vital to our “sustainable” future but don’t want wind turbines anywhere near where you live because they are a blight on the landscape, you just might be a Democrat.

If you think Jimmy Kimmel is funny but Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle are not, you just might be a Democrat.

If you think “The Squad” is mainstream but MAGA members are far-out extremists, you just might be a Democrat.

If you believe football should be banned because it’s too violent but support Antifa riots, transgender surgeries, medical-assisted dying, and abortion, you just might be a Democrat.

If you purport to believe that the best thing humans can do for the planet is to become extinct, you just might be a Democrat. (Put your money where your mouth is?)

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License