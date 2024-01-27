Poll finds elites want strict rationing of gas, meat, electricity, freedom

According to a new poll, nearly 90 percent of ivy league grads support the “strict” rationing of gas, meat and electricity to fight climate change.

That's 90%! “Strict rationing!”

The poll, conducted by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, is titled “Them vs. U.S.: The two Americas and how the nation’s elite is out of touch with average Americans.”

It was intended to assess the beliefs of “elites.”

According to the College Fix, the poll was comprised of two surveys of 1,000 folks each conducted in late 2023, and the "Elites" were defined as “people having at least one post-graduate degree, earning at least $150,000 annually, and living in high-population density areas.”

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity (CUP) found that:

“An astonishing 77% of the Elites – including almost 90% of the Elites who graduated from the top universities – favor rationing of energy, gas, and meat to combat climate change.”

This is starkly at odds with the will of all Americans, 63% of whom oppose this policy. It is shameful and embarrassing that so many “elite” Americans have drunk the Kool-Aid -- and bent the knee at the altar of progressivism. These are folks that would be more at home attending the World Economic Forum in Davos than a country music concert in Des Moines. And would then fly back to the U.S. to snob the rest of us and bitch about the carbon footprints of lawnmowers and farmers.

Incredibly, CUP also found that nearly six in 10 “elites” say there is too much individual freedom in America.

Are these so-called elites talking about the freedom to attend preposterously expensive indoctrination centers-- mostly courtesy of dad, mom, and taxpayers-- so that, upon graduation, they can spew anti-American inanities into the ether? Or are they talking about the freedom to proclaim oneself a member of the opposite sex? Perhaps they are Speaking of the freedom to end the nascent life in one’s womb for one’s personal convenience?

Doubtful. It is much more likely they are speaking of the freedom to disagree with them, freely assemble, and defend one’s self and one’s family. These are the freedoms which citizens have historically had in the United States, and which they believe others should no longer possess. This makes them budding totalitarians. And asshats of the first order.

Strict rationing of gasoline, meat, and electricity? Fewer individual freedoms? Okay, let’s start with them — the elites -- and see how it goes. If they swear off gasoline, meat and electricity — and their personal freedoms — and actually follow through with it, at least they wouldn’t be the monstrous hypocrites they have nearly always been proven to be.

But they would still be intolerant, ignorant, and un-American.

While we’re waiting to see if the elites volunteer to sacrifice their freedoms first, the rest of us can take our SUVs to the local butcher shop to get burgers and steaks to cook on our electric (or gas) stoves.

