Should all Supreme Court Justices recuse themselves from any case where their spouse may have an opinion?
The media and other Democrats have been attacking Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for years because they do not like his conservative opinions.
Now they are demanding that Thomas recuse himself on whether Trump can stay on the ballot in Colorado because, heaven forbid, Thomas's wife had an opinion on the 2020 election.
According to the Daily Signal:
Democrats’ Calls for Justice Thomas’ Recusal Are a Nakedly Political PloyIn their latest attack on the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court, House Democrats are urging Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from a case involving former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on Colorado’s Republican primary ballot.
Their reasoning is simple, but dangerously misguided: Because Thomas’ wife, Ginni, has expressed opinions about Trump and the 2020 election, he should be barred from adjudicating any case involving Trump and elections.
Such reasoning is unfair, unsound, unwarranted and strikingly hypocritical.
By this logic, maybe leftist Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson should have to recuse herself on everything related to medicine since her husband is a doctor and he surely has an opinion on medical issues and she clearly benefits financially on things related to medicine.