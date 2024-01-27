Should all Supreme Court Justices recuse themselves from any case where their spouse may have an opinion?

The media and other Democrats have been attacking Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for years because they do not like his conservative opinions.

Now they are demanding that Thomas recuse himself on whether Trump can stay on the ballot in Colorado because, heaven forbid, Thomas's wife had an opinion on the 2020 election.

According to the Daily Signal:

There will have to be a lot of recusals in the future if the standard becomes whether a spouse has an opinion on something.

Such reasoning is unfair, unsound, unwarranted and strikingly hypocritical.

By this logic, maybe leftist Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson should have to recuse herself on everything related to medicine since her husband is a doctor and he surely has an opinion on medical issues and she clearly benefits financially on things related to medicine.

She could never rule on Obamacare, abortion, Medicare, Medicaid, or malpractice.

She couldn't rule on anything related to COVID or drugs.

Democrats clearly only care about power. They threaten Supreme court justices if they rule on things they don't like.They threaten to stack the Supreme Court if they don't behave.

The media and other Democrats intentionally mislead the public that the Supreme Court created a constitutional right with Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court cannot create laws or Constitutional rights.

That is the job of legislators throughout the country.

If Democrats wanted Roe v. Wade to become the law, they had fifty years to propose it in Congress.

As recently as 2009 and 2010, the Democrats had the White House and huge majorities in the House and Senate, yet they didn't introduce a bill.

Why didn't President Obama, Joe Biden, Sen. Chuck Schumer, or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduce a bill if it was such a high priority?

They certainly know that Congress can change hands and high court rulings can be reversed.

Did they want the issue instead of doing the job?