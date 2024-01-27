A handy-dandy snapshot of the latest issues about and news from the Texas border

When last we visited the Texas border, the Supreme Court had just issued a one-line order saying that the federal government did not have to stop its efforts to cut down concertina wire that Texas had used at Eagle Pass to slow the flood of illegal aliens entering the state. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a defiant announcement that he would not stop putting up concertina wire (and, notably, nothing in the Supreme Court’s order says he must), and 25 other governors supported him. Since then:

Donald Trump spoke out to support Abbott and the other governors:

Carpe Donktum warned that the left would use Trump’s announcement to again cry out “insurrection”:

Just wait, they will say that Trump's call for all governors to deploy their national guard to Texas is a "Second Insurrection" and they will try to charge him criminally, and bar him from office.



He was prophetic. The leftist Twitterati promptly announced that Trump’s statement—which reaffirms America’s necessary sovereignty and notes Biden’s illegal actions—amounted to an insurrection:

Trump calls for another insurrection



Wrap your mind around the thinking here: It’s now an “insurrection” to call for the government to follow explicit American law. As Inigo Montoya told Vizzini, “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

Still, George Orwell understood that the person with power controls language, which may explain why James Lindsay is very worried about where this leftist “insurrection” talk can lead in the coming election:

Joe Biden, meanwhile, issued an ultimatum to Abbott: Back down or I’ll sic the Border Patrol on you. However, that didn’t work out quite as planned when the Border Patrol agents, speaking through their union, refused to be sicced. Instead, the union declared its members allegiance with the Texas National Guard:

Rank-and file BP agents are not going to start arresting TX NG members for following their LAWFUL orders. That's fake news.



BREAKING: A Senior CBP Official tells FOX:



This solidarity may explain why Gov. Abbott, during a telephone call with Tucker Carlson, said he is confident that he can hold his own against the Biden administration. He explained that he’s received National Guard infusions from ten other states and that he has people in Texas who can replace the National Guard if Biden tries to federalize them. He knows that the rank and file are with him:

And why are the rank and file with him? Well, there’s the usual news about cities breaking under the strain of six million declared and who knows how many tens of millions of undeclared illegal aliens; about black communities up in arms that the Democrat party has abandoned them; about sex, drug, and child trafficking; and about murderous cartels having total control over our southern border.

However, recently, people are beginning to figure out that this really is an invasion. Geiger Capital’s footage of hundreds of young, fit men flooding into America is unnerving, to say the least:

There’s also the fact that it’s very likely that an illegal border crosser who told an interviewer, “If you are smart enough, you will know who I am, but you are really not smart enough to know who I am. But soon you gonna know who I am. Very soon,” is a convicted Islamist terrorist recently released from prison in Azerbaijan:

A migrant who illegally crossed into the United States threatened me, saying "You find out who I am very soon," simply because I asked him where he was from. These are the people @AliMayorkas @POTUS @DHSgov and @CBP are letting in. pic.twitter.com/iblMnNndpa — 1strespondersmedia (@1strespondermed) January 21, 2024

Remember that guy who illegally entered our country and threatened that soon we will “find out who he is”?



This is reportedly him. He was released from prison last year after serving 12 years for arms trafficking and terrorism.



He’s now roaming our country.



And that’s not just one interaction. Bill Ackman, who is reluctantly recognizing that the Democrat party is deliberately destroying America, brought to his 1.2 million X followers’ attention a letter that ten retired FBI employees (many of whom held high positions) wrote to House speaker Mike Johnson and various committee members responsible for intelligence and national security:

Please read the below letter. I find the @FBI agents’ message irrefutable and extremely concerning.



It is shocking that @POTUS is fighting Texas’ attempt to protect our southern border.



In the letter, the former FBI employees bluntly state that

Military aged men from across the globe, many from countries or regions not friendly to the United States, are landing in waves on our soil by the thousands… It would be difficult to overstate the danger represented by the presence inside our borders of what is comparatively a multi-division army of young single adult males from hostile nations and regions whose background, intent, or allegiance is completely unknown.”

Biden, panicking, has introduced legislation that he promises will make the border more secure:

BREAKING: Biden has just issued a statement on immigration. Does anyone have any problem with this? If so why?



*****

For too long, we all know the border’s been broken.



It’s long past time to fix it.



Did you get the passive voice lie in the first sentence that “the border’s been broken”? That ignores that it was Biden, on his very first day in office, who issued executive orders removing all forms of border control, a policy he followed right up through last week before the Supreme Court. As for the bill itself, it’s a secret, with Republican senators barred from seeing it. We know, though, that it still allows 5,000 illegal entries per day, as well as granting de facto amnesty. That gives a pass to what is still openly conceded to be illegal. It is fundamentally lawless.

Finally, a two-word warning to people who think that a proposed truckers’ convoy is the answer: January 6.

This is almost certainly a set-up. Yes, well-meaning people are involved, but it’s hopelessly naïve to believe that FBI insiders aren’t working behind the scenes to encourage what’s happening and, once the truckers reach the border, to foment violence. Indeed, Lara Logan, who knows people within the government, explicitly warns that this is a set-up:

Currently—and amazingly in a wonderful way—it looks as if the nation’s Republican governors, from Gov. Abbott on down, have things well in hand. We The People, need to give that process time to play out before leaping into another giant Deep State sting.

