Joe discovers that the other Joe is a liberal

Just saw some interesting remarks from retiring Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He sure sounds like a candidate to me. As they say if it looks like a candidate, talks like a candidate, then it probably is a candidate.

This is what Senator Manchin said recently:

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin slammed the Biden administration for being pulled to the extreme left amid speculation he will launch his own presidential bid for the the White House. In an interview with CNN, Manchin said he worries about a second Biden term with a White House staff who he believes is dominated by a group of 'far, far-left liberals.' Despite criticism of the Biden administration, the West Virginia lawmaker called President Biden a 'good, decent man' and warned a Trump return to the White House would be 'very much concerning to every human being.'

A good decent man who lost West Virginia by a ton of votes. I guess we know why the senator is retiring.

What disturbs me here is that Manchin waited until now to tell us that President Biden's White House is dominated by far-left liberals. When did he figure that out? He did not see it when the President signed all those executive orders about the border and the energy industry. How did he miss that?

Senator Manchin would have been more effective running in the Democrat primary and taking his case to President Biden. There are probably Democrats who would love to hear that "Biden is surrounded by left wing liberals." He could have brought up all the times that he stood for the coal industry to protect his constituents.

Good luck, Senator Manchin. My thinking is that you missed the boat and it's too late to call the President a liberal.

Image: World Economic Forum