After blowing all the money (and support), Ronna McDaniel floats the idea of a credit line for the RNC

Peace breeds prosperity, and prosperity gives way to indulgence and decadence; there’s no greater display of that reality than the one seen when you observe the antics and behaviors of the Self-Imagined Elites of the American political class running our country into the ground.

The idea that you live within your means and exercise fiscal responsibility, especially when you’re dealing with other people’s money, should not be controversial. And, it’s certainly not a lot to ask of people who masquerade as our representatives, ostensibly in service to the public, and claim to be looking out for the general welfare of the citizenry, or the taxpaying class. The bar is basically as low as it can be… but somehow it’s still too high. The federal government can’t do it—we hit a record-breaking $34 trillion debt figure to start the new year—and apparently, neither can the party that claims to be the “conservative” apparatus.

The Republican National Committee is broke, or “cash-strapped” as Jim Hoft at Gateway Pundit puts it, so Ronna McDaniel is floating the idea of a line of credit, to help the party cover the “shortfall.” All this, as we enter an election year, arguably one of the most consequential in modern history. (Could I be more dissatisfied? I doubt it.)

Now, if you’re wondering why there isn’t any money, just one look at Ronna gives you the first clue:

The Republican National Committee is looking at opening a credit line to help pay the bills and compensate for dismal recent fundraising levels.



Ronna McDaniel and the RNC will discuss the unusual option this coming week at the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/lco58wv0F9 — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) January 28, 2024

Fillers aren’t cheap, and that’s a lot of (bad) filler. Also, until very recently, Ronna was looking prediabetic and gout-ish (all those fancy dinners come at a cost), so I can only assume she is/was on the semaglutide drugs, which also, aren’t cheap.

But it’s more than that—allow me to draw your attention to a blog I wrote in December of 2022, which covered some of the GOP’s expenses under McDaniel’s “leadership”: millions on private jets and limousines; nearly $20 million in swag; and hundreds of thousands on floral arrangements and alcohol. The Party also burned around $400k on event tickets, including private box seats at NFL games, tens of thousands for Broadway tickets and concerts, and nearly $50k getting tipsy at TopGolf establishments.

Ready for the kicker? The RNC’s superfluous spending habits outpace those of the Democrat party apparatchiks, who don’t even pretend to believe in financial boundaries.

Here are some details regarding Ronna’s request for a credit card, from a Washington Times report:

The RNC’s money problems have been mounting since officials announced last summer a $15 million shortfall from projected fundraising levels, with both big-dollar and small-donor contributions drying up.

Of course, the RNC will blame Joe Biden’s bad economy, which of course must be partly true in some instances—but the “drying up” of donations isn’t because people don’t have money, it’s because we’re done supporting a political party, candidates, and politicians, that stab us in the back, sabotage the America first agenda, and are guaranteed to cave to the demands and agenda of the left. All the RNC does is sell out the conservatives, who make up a majority of the Republican base; why would we ever give them money? Just one look at the comments of the Gateway Pundit article, and you’d see I’m exactly right:

She is the reason I won't be giving this year. I can’t tell the difference from the GOP and the Dems anymore.

And here:

I can’t send money to an organization run by people that don't believe in the cause and HATE those who do.

And here:

These people are as delusional as democrats, liberals, progressives, call them whatever you like. Nothing is ever a result of their own stupid decisions; it’s always someone else’s fault. They’re too stupid to realize we are all sick of RINOs, the RNC, and sick of the same political corruption as the democrats. They are too effing stupid to realize we know they hate us all. MAGA ‘24.

Lastly:

Hey guys, get a real leader at the RNC and there will be a lot more people contributing.

The Republican Party is hopelessly corrupt, from the top to the bottom. Just yesterday, I wrote a blog on the AZGOP’s newly-elected Uniparty chair, Gina Swoboda, and boy oh boy did I take some heat for calling her out—even though the information was objectively factual. What’s even more fitting though, is we just learned that the AZGOP is also broke, with the new chair stating she’s “coming in” to a mess left by the guy before her… all the while, omitting the fact that she “served” as the party’s 3rd Vice Chair during his tenure:

“Coming in” like she wasn’t just 3rd Vice Chair for the DeWit crew which apparently left the party “dead broke” 🥴 https://t.co/4QtT6zVhI9 — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) January 30, 2024

Like someone noted in the comments, Swoboda is just “following Ronna’s lead.” The Republican Party needs to go the way of the dodo, because as long as it exists in its current form, they prove to be a formidable gatekeeper against the America first movement.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.