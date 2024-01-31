Now it's syphilis: Whenever bureaucrats fail at something, the solution is always more money

No matter how much money is thrown at public schools and no matter how many kids fail to read or do math at grade level, the solution is always more money.

When the IRS fails to administer the tax code, they always demand more money. It would help if they all went to the office instead of working remotely.

In the last five years, the budget has been increased by $2.9 billion from $11.2 billion to $141.1 billion.

The United States has a cumulative debt of $34 trillion, yet every year the budget goes up.

This year, when the Biden administration is bragging about how great the economy is and when the deficit should be dropping, the deficit is projected to be around $2 trillion.

Good budgeting for the private and public sector would involve going through all agency budgets on a line-by-line basis every year to cut programs that don't work. Sadly, the federal budget is essentially on autopilot where all agencies and personnel ask for increases every year and act like a freeze in funding or a smaller increase in funding, is a cut.

And when the Centers for Disease Control did such a horrendous job on COVID and doesn't care about all the diseases coming across the open border, no one gets fired.

As for its counterpart agency at the National Institutes of Health, NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci should have been canned for all his lies!

Now CDC is blaming a massive increase in syphilis cases on a lack of funding.

U.S. Sees Record Syphilis Cases - CDC Blames Funding Cuts

Now we see that syphilis cases are reaching record numbers, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) predictably blames the problem on the federal government not throwing enough money at it.

According to The Hill, via RedState:

Syphilis rates have continued to surge, reaching levels the nation hasn’t seen since 1950, according to new federal data released Tuesday. According to the report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), syphilis cases increased 17 percent in the past year and 80 percent in the past five years. With Congress set to cut the funding for workers who fight sexually transmitted infections, experts warn the record-setting epidemic isn’t likely to abate.

Instead of focusing their efforts on diseases that are obviously coming across the border, and the dangers Chinese labs cause, suicides that the lockdowns caused, or drugs coming across the border, the CDC, like most of the Biden Administration is focused on the supposed threat of climate change when deaths from heat and storms are minimal.

This is what they care about as syphilis runs rampant:

Climate change, together with other natural and human-made health stressors, influences human health and disease in numerous ways. Some existing health threats will intensify and new health threats will emerge. Not everyone is equally at risk. Important considerations include age, economic resources, and location.

This headline says budget cuts are always causing problems.

The Impact of Chronic Underfunding of America’s Public Health System: Trends, Risks, and Recommendations, 2019

For reference, the CDC budget in FY 2024 is $11.581 billion and the budget in FY 2019 was $7.3 billion. So the increase is around 60% in five years which is much higher than inflation and a much bigger increase than the income of ordinary Americans. But it is never enough!

Democrat policies focus on taking more money, power, and freedom from the private sector and handing it to bureaucrats who focus on keeping their jobs more than working for the people.

The U.S. will collapse from within if it stays on the existing trajectory.

Image: Internet Archive, via Picryl // public domain