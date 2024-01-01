German legislator declares migrant looters ‘entitled to’ stolen grocery hauls

Since Germany opened the floodgates and a deluge of third world dependents poured into the small European nation, there has been (expectedly) a major uptick in crime, from petty theft to violent assaults and murder. When a supermarket manager recently complained about the lawlessness, pointing out that the culprits are “usually migrants,” federal legislator Ferat Koçak threw all brains and intellect to the wind, showing how utterly corrupted the ideology and political opinions of leftists really are. From a report by Paul Joseph Watson at Modernity News:

A shop owner in Germany was denounced as a racist for complaining about migrants mass looting his store, while a left-wing politician sided with the criminals, saying they were ‘entitled’ to steal. … Siding with the criminals, Koçak suggested that the migrants were ‘entitled’ to steal because the government wasn’t giving them enough free money in welfare payments. ‘I would say that people get back what they are entitled to,’ Koçak posted on X. ‘One of the central problems is that the authorities are overloaded and many refugees are not even paid what they need to live,’ he added. The leftist demanded that more migrants immediately be given work permits ‘so that they can lead their lives independently.’

First of all, in one instance, the thieves were caught stealing alcohol, and since no one needs alcohol to live, right there, the narrative goes out the window. Secondly, as Mr. Gatzke the “shop owner” noted, the migrants stealing the liquor were “Muslims”—and, the narrative collapses a second time. (Gatzke alleges that “around a third” of the looters tend to be from Tunisia.)

We’re told these “migrants” are refugees and asylees, civil people fleeing domestic unrest and tyrannical regimes in search of a better life—which makes sense when they largely (if not entirely) hail from countries run by Muslim governments. (For context, Islam is the official state religion in Tunisia where a Muslim president is required and according to the U.S. State Department, more than 99% of Tunisia’s population is Sunni Muslim.) However, perhaps these people are plagued by “domestic unrest and tyranny” because that’s what Islam is, and a third world Muslim mentality ushers in third world dynamics—I mean, are they raping because their welfare benefits are lacking too? Is that why they stab German women and children while screaming ‘allahu akbar’? Because they simply didn’t get enough food stamps and “free” housing?

Perhaps Germany could hold these mobs to Sharia law standards—that way, they don’t have to learn the ins and outs of Western Judeo-Christian justice—and simply lop off the hands of those who steal. Just an idea of course, to make the feral “cultural enrichers” feel more at home.

I can only hope that support for the AfD just got another boost in the polls.

Image from X.