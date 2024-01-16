Donald, Nikki, and Ron

Well, with all due respect to Dion, let me ask a few questions:

Has anybody seen Donald? He just pitched a one-hit complete game shutout in Iowa.

He lost one county and the no-hitter. Impressive performance for a caucus on a night when the temperatures were below zero.

Anybody here seen my old friend Nikki? She did not see the surge materialize. It happens to a candidate who believes her own press clippings, as they say, placing third. I think she commented that this is now a two-candidate race. Which two? Maybe that was the most memorable line from the night.

And anybody here seen my old friend Ron? He came in second after getting the most out of a great organization and support from a very popular GOP governor. My guess is that he would have won a huge victory in a different year, but timing is so important. He should drop out, endorse Trump and patch up their relationship. I still think that a Trump-DeSantis ticket would be very strong. So keep an eye on Mr. Trump changing addresses from Florida to Texas.

Has anybody seen Vivek? I guess that he is out and back to doing commentary. To his credit, Vivek knows when it's time to punch out. Smart businessmen know that.

So we are about where we thought we'd be. Former President Trump did well and no one should be surprised.

Let me add that we saw a glimpse of how some in the media will behave in the near future.

Over at MSNBC, it was all about white Christians in Iowa. Over at CNN, it was another mention of the lies that Trump supporters believe. It caught Professor Jonathan Turley's attention