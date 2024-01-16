« Muslim hordes display warlike dominance across Europe under the pretense of ‘prayer’ | From the open border to anti-poverty programs, the Democrats wage war on the lower class »
January 16, 2024
Donald, Nikki, and Ron
Back who knows when, Dion recorded a tune about Abraham, Martin and John.
Well, with all due respect to Dion, let me ask a few questions:
Has anybody seen Donald? He just pitched a one-hit complete game shutout in Iowa.
He lost one county and the no-hitter. Impressive performance for a caucus on a night when the temperatures were below zero.
Anybody here seen my old friend Nikki? She did not see the surge materialize. It happens to a candidate who believes her own press clippings, as they say, placing third. I think she commented that this is now a two-candidate race. Which two? Maybe that was the most memorable line from the night.
And anybody here seen my old friend Ron? He came in second after getting the most out of a great organization and support from a very popular GOP governor. My guess is that he would have won a huge victory in a different year, but timing is so important. He should drop out, endorse Trump and patch up their relationship. I still think that a Trump-DeSantis ticket would be very strong. So keep an eye on Mr. Trump changing addresses from Florida to Texas.
Has anybody seen Vivek? I guess that he is out and back to doing commentary. To his credit, Vivek knows when it's time to punch out. Smart businessmen know that.
So we are about where we thought we'd be. Former President Trump did well and no one should be surprised.
Let me add that we saw a glimpse of how some in the media will behave in the near future.
Over at MSNBC, it was all about white Christians in Iowa. Over at CNN, it was another mention of the lies that Trump supporters believe. It caught Professor Jonathan Turley's attention:
As we look at the rising anger in this country, this is a good part of it. In our echo chambered coverage, viewers hear of the effort to suppress all minorities (including apparently minority GOP presidential candidates) and how this “may be our last election.” Yet, these same hosts will denounce others for their reckless language as they fuel racist and rage rhetoric.Much like our politics, our media often seems captured by the most extreme elements of our society. It explains why the media is now at an all-time low in terms of trust. However, the most concerning aspect is that this is just the beginning of January. We have to make it to November.
The professor is right. Who cares about trust in the media? Apparently, no one at CNN or MSNBC does. My guess is that no too many white Christians in Iowa watch MSNBC anyway. Maybe the advertisers will figure this out. White Christians buy good and services, too.
So the circus moves to New Hampshire and let's hope that this is over soon.
