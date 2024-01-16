Muslim hordes display warlike dominance across Europe under the pretense of ‘prayer’

“Islam is not even a religion. It’s a social political system that uses a deity to advance its agenda of global conquest.” So said Oklahoma’s John Bennett, a former state representative now running for the federal congress, and he was right on the money; see below:

Muslim immigrants block passage on sidewalks in Grosseto in name of Allah. We don't want to see these acts of arrogance and fanaticism in Italy, we will never end up like London. Anyone who does not respect the rules must be expelled immediately. pic.twitter.com/edjcKAHPI7 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) January 15, 2024

And here:

Like a dog marks his territory with urination, so do the new-to-Europe third world Muslim invaders with “prayer.” Ostensibly, they came as asylum seekers and refugees, displaced and downtrodden, ready to adapt and contribute to the West. Now that there’s enough of them, they can throw off the shackles of subterfuge and openly act in accordance with what they planned from the very beginning… in a particularly warlike way.

Either intentionally or coincidentally, these Muslim hordes are engaged in the conquering tactics articulated by Saul Alinsky in his well-known Lucifer-dedicated book, Rules for Radicals:

For an elementary illustration of tactics, take parts of your face as the point of reference; your eyes, your ears, and your nose. First the eyes; if you have organized a vast, mass-based people’s organization, you can parade it visibly before the enemy and openly show your power.

Just as Alinsky desired to undermine the virtues and ethos of the West, so do the new-to-Europe third world Muslim invaders.

Just as Alinksy framed the cultural revolution as a war between the “Haves” and the “Have-Nots,” so do the new-to-Europe third world Muslim invaders.

Sure, this is Islamic prayer—aggressive, domineering, and disruptive—but this is not the Judeo-Christian prayer of the West, which is meek, gentle, and humble.

As a colleague reminded me, the stark difference between Christianity and Islam can be seen in prison “conversions,” and she relayed an astute observation she once heard:

It is not a contradiction to be a Muslim and a murderer, even a mass murderer. That is one reason why criminals ‘convert’ to Islam in prison. They don’t convert at all; they remain the angry judgmental vicious beings they always have been. They simply add ‘religious’ diatribes to their personal invective. Islam does not inspire a crisis of conscience, just inspirations to outrage.

Like Bennett said, this isn’t religion—it’s 7th century barbarism, on an agenda for global subjugation, using “faith” as a vehicle.

Image generated by AI.