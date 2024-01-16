From the open border to anti-poverty programs, the Democrats wage war on the lower class

It has been obvious for a long time that Joe Biden's open border is causing massive problems throughout America, but especially for the poor, which obviously includes blacks and other minorities.

When you intentionally flood the country with millions of illegals, it takes away available resources from needy Americans.

Affordable housing is not available. When you have a massive incursion of people it pushes up prices of everything.

Schools are overwhelmed with people who can’t read, and don’t speak English.

The health care system, including hospitals, are overcrowded and overburdened. They are not vetting people for illnesses as they come across the border.

Cities and states are complaining about the cost of housing, feeding, and clothing these people.

The Biden administration has been shipping these illegals throughout the country for three years and the media, sanctuary city and state politicians, and other Democrats kept their mouths shut. But now, they are whining like little children that they can’t afford the influx, but of course they blame Governor Greg Abbott for sending some buses to cities that gave grand displays of welcoming illegals.

Democrats always blame others for the problems they create, and the complicit media just goes along.

What was Abbott supposed to do? Just clothe and house all of them when he didn’t even invite them?

Here is a report via Breitbart that shows how harmful the illegal invasion has been to the poor, and particularly minority Americans:

U.S. Civil Rights Commission: Illegal Immigration Makes Black Americans Poorer Mass immigration, and primarily illegal immigration, disproportionately makes black Americans poorer by reducing wages and crowding out the workforce, the United States Civil Rights Commission detailed in a briefing report from 2010.

It is a report from 2010, so the Biden administration and other Democrats have known how harmful these policies are, but they just don’t care.

Democrat policies have intentionally kept people, especially minorities, dependent on the government, for six decades now. The Great Society and anti-poverty programs have encouraged the dissolution of the nuclear family unit, and single-parent homes are the greatest indicator of who will end in generational poverty; yet the Democrats keep supporting these policies, after decades of harm.

A good quality education lifts people up, yet Democrats block school choice policies, which lock poor and minority children into failing schools.

Democrats kept schools closed during COVID at the request of their major political supporters, which caused permanent damage to kids who were already behind—especially the poor and minorities.

But most media members don’t care about how much harm the policies of the Democrats inflict upon the people; they just reflexively accuse Republicans of being racists, or xenophobes, or whatever other ad hominem attack that comes to mind. Facts and results haven’t mattered for a long time.

Here, CBS smeared Republicans for complaining about the open border:

‘Unsettling’; CBS Smears Pro-Border Voters as Racists, Unwilling to Let Illegals Pour in Monday’s CBS Mornings went to disgusting lengths to smear Americans who were deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis at the southern border, the unfettered flow of illegal immigrants, and the consequences of inaction, such as crime and drugs.

If the media and other Democrats really cared about the poor and minorities, they would have supported Trump, whose policies were keeping inflation low and lifting people up—especially the poor and minorities. After three years of lower taxes and fewer regulations, poverty hit an all-time low in 2019:

As incomes grew, income inequality fell for the second consecutive year. Between 2017 and 2019, the Gini index of income inequality fell from 0.489 to 0.484. Over the same two-year period, the share of income held by the top 20 percent fell by 0.4 percentage points. Incomes grew across the distribution, and poverty plummeted as a result. The official poverty rate fell to an all-time record low of 10.5 percent in 2019. Over 4 million people were lifted out of poverty between 2018 and 2019 for a 1.3 percentage point decrease. This was the largest reduction in poverty in over 50 years. Minority groups led the way in poverty alleviation. Compared to the overall poverty rate reduction of 1.3 percentage points, black poverty fell by 2.0 percentage points, Hispanic poverty fell by 1.8 percentage points, and Asian poverty fell by 2.8 percentage points (see Figure 2). The poverty rate fell to an all-time record low for every race and ethnic group in 2019. Notably, the black poverty rate fell below 20 percent for the first time in history.

But instead of supporting policies that work, they sought to destroy Trump every day, even though it meant peddling nonstop lies.

The choice gets easier every day. Go back to policies that help the poor and minorities. Vote Trump!

Image: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.