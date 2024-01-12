Anti-Zionism is Anti-Semitism

If, as the Washington Post editorial title says, "Anti-Zionism isn't the same as antisemitism..." (1/7/24), then why is the one tiny Jewish state the only country in the world challenged over its right to exist?

Further, if anti-Zionism isn't the same as antisemitism, why are those that shout and riot against Israel wantonly attacking Jews indiscriminately? Why are antisemitic attacks up throughout the world including America especially on college campuses?

In France, home to Europe's largest Jewish population, "The interior ministry recorded more than 1,500 incidents [of antisemitism] in the six weeks following 7 October, ranging from the desecration of cemeteries to antisemitic graffiti and banners, social media attacks, vandalism against Jewish property, threats against Jews and a handful of assaults," according to the Guardian.

Students at college campuses across America report widespread intimidation and harassment for being Jewish. Just in the past week, at a NY high school girl's basketball game, a Jewish High School team was taunted with screams of "I support Hamas, you f--king Jew" by opposing players.

Three presidents of elite college universities could not state that calling for the genocide of Jews was harassment/bullying and against their school's code of ethics. Ironically, a year earlier, Harvard university leaders stated that using the wrong pronoun could be considered a form of abuse.

According to an article in higher education news website the College Fix titled “Citing campus antisemitism, popular Jewish computer scientist resigns from MIT” (1/8/24), “A prominent computer scientist at MIT has resigned after accusing the university of failing to protect and defend Jewish students and staff from extreme campus antisemitism that followed the October terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens.” The professor, Mauricio Karchmer, taught “Introduction to Algorithms” which is “taken by over 60% of undergrads at MIT.” Karmer said, “During a time when the Jewish and Israeli student, staff and faculty were particularly vulnerable, instead of offering the support they needed, the broader MIT community exhibited open hostility towards them.” The article went on to say that Jewish and Israeli students had been “blockaded from attending classes” and were afraid to even leave their dorms.”

Jews throughout the world have heard warnings about wearing Jewish star necklaces or religious head coverings (kippahs). Last month, a Jewish couple in Beverly Hills “were confronted by a man wielding a belt” who yelled, “Give me your earrings, Jew.”” The male victim was wearing a kippah (Jewish head covering), as reported by KTLA TV in Los Angelos.

Jewish houses of worship worldwide have beefed up their security. This started before Israel’s response to the Hamas massacre. Politico reported the day after the attack (Oct.8, 2023) that while “In London, Palestinian supporters were spotted celebrating, Jewish communities were bolstering their security in anticipation of local attacks. Politico stated that this was occurring in Germany, Spain, and Italy as well.

The ADL has documented a startling increase in the number of antisemitic attacks and vandalism occurring in the U.S. since the October 7 slaughter of Jews in Israel by Hamas and Israel's subsequent response. The ADL has reported that antisemitic incidents in the United States have “skyrocketed” 360% since October 7. According to the ADL report, “2023 is on track to be the highest year for antisemitic acts against Jews in the U.S. since ADL started tracking the date in the late 1970s.

Does the author Ben Moser of "Anti-zionism isn't the same as antisemitism..." think that the meteoric rise of antisemitism is merely a coincidence?

