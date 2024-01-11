Grunts and Oinks: San Francisco leftists jeer Jewish man who spoke out about his family's experience on October 7

What is it about leftists and pig noises?

A Jewish man was speaking out about why the San Francisco's Board of Supervisors shouldn't pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, giving his own family's experience of having lost five family members to Hamas terrorists during the attacks on October 7. He was reasonable. He was temperate. He was eloquent and articulate. He was like the man in the Norman Rockwell painting on the four freedoms, illustrating freedom of speech, complete with a checkered shirt.

WATCH: A San Francisco Jewish man bravely shares his experiences with antisemitism after losing five family members at Kibbutz Be'eri, including two kidnapped by Hamas, only to be met with boos and jeers from anti-Israel activists. pic.twitter.com/waUybyoXtg — JCRC Bay Area (@SFJCRC) January 10, 2024

And the response? A sea of oinks and grunts, as if the leftists were reverting back to their native language.

Rather than let the man say his piece and then reply with their own pieces, as reasonable people in civil society do, they tried to shout him down with pig noises.

Which far from humiliate the man, pretty well told everyone in the room who they were and the worth of their counterarguments. Most hecklers trying to shout down a speaker will try to say something articulate. But these Hamas activists just grunt and oink.

It's not the first time we have seen this pattern from Hamas supporters and associated leftists.

The Hamas crowd here has already made itself loathed by the American public through its blockages of highways and freeways, its spraying of graffiti, and its illegal disruptive protests, claiming a 'right' to free speech.

Now they've taken up oinking to shut down others' free speech.

Maybe it's time to create a special pigpen for them where they can do the things they do without annoying others.

What a disgusting cause this is.

Image: Screen shot from JCRC Bay Area video, via Twitter