Fani be tender with my love

Down in Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis is hearing a lot of Bee Gees lately:

And it’s the start of a love affair The moment when I first met you And if you want I’ll take you there (ooh) Be tender with my love Fanny, be tender with my love ‘Cause it's all that I’ve got And my love won’t forsake me.

The lady from Georgia has a few problems and I am not sure how it will all go down. Of course, Fani Willis is not the first public figure seemingly found to be embroiled in an extramarital affair, but her case is a bit more complicated than most; she is after all trying to take down the guy of the other party, the one leading in the polls. In other words, you better be like Caesar’s wife,or above suspicion, if you are going to shoot that high.

Let’s check this from a New York Post report:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ and ‘clandestine’ relationship with the married special prosecutor who assisted in securing the Georgia grand jury indictment against former President Donald Trump, a co-defendant in the election interference case alleged Monday. The bombshell court filing made by former Trump 2020 campaign official Michael Roman argues that Willis should be disqualified from the case and the charges against him dropped because ‘the district attorney chose to appoint her romantic partner, who at all times relevant to this prosecution has been a married man,’ to the case. Roman contends that Nathan Wade, a private attorney with the Atlanta-based Wade & Campbell Firm, used some of the nearly $654,000 in legal fees that he’s been paid by the Fulton County DA’s Office for his work on the Trump case to take Willis on lavish vacations to ‘Napa Valley, California, Florida and the Caribbean.’ ‘Mr. Roman … moves the Court for an order disqualifying the district attorney, her office, and the special prosecutor from further prosecuting the instant matter on the grounds that the district attorney and the special prosecutor have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case, which has resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers,’ the 127-page filing states. ‘Accordingly, the district attorney and the special prosecutor have violated laws regulating the use of public monies, suffer from irreparable conflicts of interest, and have violated their oaths of office under the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct and should be disqualified from prosecuting this matter,’ it continues.

Well, that’s a mouthful. A lady prosecutor obsessed with Trump, an alleged affair with benefits (as they say) with a married man, and apparently using public money to pay for the fancy trips. There is also a report that Fani’s suspected love went to the Joe Biden White House to talk strategy.

It must be a good story because MSNBC has not mentioned it.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image from X.