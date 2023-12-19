Yes, America we can still count our blessings

Looking back over the past few years, we realize Americans have been through a lot, and processing the convoluted events is quite a task. A pandemic that brought a virus and medical tyranny, both components responsible for the deaths of over a million of our citizens, has changed forever the way we conduct our day-to-day lives. In addition, we endured two impeachments against former President Donald Trump, and now an ongoing impeachment inquiry into the affairs of Joe Biden. All the while, the nation struggles with major problems of poverty, broken families, an open border, mental illness, and drug abuse that cry out for our attention.

Not too many years ago we were a nation united (at least ostensibly) after September 11th—“United We Stand”—but we now appear to be a nation torn asunder due to internal partisan political strife and petty political bickering. It was Abraham Lincoln who purportedly stated, “America will never be destroyed from the outside, if we falter and lose our freedoms it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” The current state of affairs is trending that way, but let’s hope this never comes to pass completely.

In addition to internal strife, we witnessed the continued savage butchery, rape, and unspeakable war crimes perpetrated against civilians, children, and innocent people during wars of “morality.” Children brutally raped and civilians summarily executed—incomprehensible. At this point who knows where these conflicts will end, but as the world’s beacon of freedom, we cannot allow partisan politics to trump standing on the right side of history.

Yet, in spite of these tragedies, remain the eternal optimist. On July 4, 2026, we will celebrate our 250th birthday—our semiquincentennial. We are a nation that has endured two world wars, a war between countrymen, the Great Depression, and countless other challenges to our very survival. What we have experienced as a nation over the last four years pales in comparison to what many of our ancestors faced and ultimately, they were victorious.

It was Ronald Regan who in 1989, delivered his farewell address to the nation, defining his vision of America as a shining city upon a hill:

[A] tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, windswept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace.

In spite of the trials and tribulations of the last five years, his words still ring true, and we should all do our part as citizens to achieve this lofty vision. Yes, America, we have our many faults and are not perfect, but as we approach the holidays we can and should count our many blessings. Despite outward appearances to the contrary, as a nation we are truly blessed—we remain the world’s shining city upon a hill.

Image generated by AI.