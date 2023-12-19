Homelessness hits a record high, but the media and other Democrats promise the economy is doing great

President Trump brought poverty to a record low in three years, while it only took Joe Biden two years to lift homelessness to a record high. From a USA Today news report published on Friday:

The number of homeless people in America grew in 2023 as high cost of living took a toll Tens of thousands more people in the U.S. were homeless in 2023 compared with 2022 as high costs of living pushed some of the most vulnerable Americans into shelters and the streets. Homelessness shot up by more than 12% this year, reaching 653,104 people. The numbers represent the sharpest increase and largest unhoused population since the federal government began tallying totals in 2007, the U.S. Department of Urban Planning and Development said Friday. Last year, federal data showed 582,462 people experienced homelessness. … The data comes months after the federal government found the U.S. is facing growing rates of poverty and food insecurity. In 2022, the most recent year for which data is available, more than 12% of the nation was living below the poverty line and nearly 13% said they didn't have enough to eat. The U.S. saw such a sharp increase this year because more people are becoming unhoused faster, according to Ann Oliva, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homeless. More people are also becoming homeless for the first time, she said. … Unlike in years past, the spike in U.S. homelessness was driven by increases among all populations and demographics, HUD said Friday, including unhoused families with children and unhoused veterans.

Trump was lifting the real wages among all demographics, and Biden has increased the homelessness of all demographics. I wonder why people think things are frighteningly bad? Are we just too stupid to know a good economy when we see one? That’s what they tell us at least!

Trump overcame serious opposition from Democrats and the compliant media to achieve great results. They sought to destroy him every day while calling him an illegitimate president. Biden had almost universal cheerleading from the media, while he reaps disastrous result after disastrous result.

In this seriously tragic article, I found the following to be humorous:

The media asked the experienced bureaucrats at HUD why more people are becoming homeless, and after deep thought and probably multiple studies costing the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars (or maybe millions), here is what the experts revealed:

The reason more people are homeless… is because more people are becoming homeless than the number exiting homelessness. Who could have come up with that answer? Everyone!

“The nation’s unhoused population increased so sharply because people are becoming unhoused at a greater rate than people exit homelessness, HUD officials said Friday.”

Summary: As more people can’t afford rent or other costs, the media and other Democrats keep telling us how costs are going down. Overall, they are not. Sure they are rising slower than they were, but still much faster than when Biden took office.

And most of the media is campaigning for five more years of Biden which would compound the disaster. They also will campaign for Democrats to control both houses of Congress which would send the collapse of the U.S. into overdrive.

Hopefully the public doesn’t fall for all of the media’s intentional misinformation as they interfere in all elections, and vote to save America from a collapse from within. The choice is easy—pick Trump who gave America great policies and results.

Image generated by AI.