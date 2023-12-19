It’s the power, stupid

If a way were discovered to produce free material wealth, in unlimited supply, the initial result would likely be something that feels like utopia. With all material needs satisfied, what need would there be for conflict, for competition, for war? That initial phase, however, would be only temporary. That is because human greed is not restricted to money and material things. A far greater greed among humans is the greed for power — the lust to rule.

Lucifer had everything he could have wanted, except for one thing: to be God. Pursuit of that “one thing” has plagued all of creation ever since.

The lust for power affects kings and peasants alike, albeit on different scales. Greed for power is congenital. It need not be rational. Even in very small groups of people, petty power struggles can become brutal. It has been noted, in various forms of expression, that “academic politics is the most vicious and bitter form of politics, because the stakes are so low.”

It is that form of greed, not the lust for gold, that has dominated human history. Yes, material wealth is a huge factor, but it has always been only a means to an end. That end is empire.

Today, we see politicians and governments promising great material comforts to all their populations. Some promise it by rewarding work, but most promise it by taking from those who produce wealth and giving it away freely to those who produce nothing — nothing but support for the rulers. That, in fact, is the coin of the realm.

The lockdowns of 2020 were not a reaction to a deadly plague. They were not even effective for that purpose. Sweden and several American states proved that. By not locking down, and by suffering no worse effects than places with draconian lockdowns, they made the case that there was but one purpose in shackling the public: it was to experiment with power, to see how much the public would tolerate it. Perhaps the mere exercise of it made the satraps drunk with the wine of the gods.

The events of January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. were about power. They resulted in hundreds of people being imprisoned. Their punishment is far out of proportion to the actual crimes that were committed. The infamous, nationwide, “mostly peaceful protests,” by Antifa and BLM, were far worse, and far more violent — but they did not pose a threat to those in the corridors of power. On the contrary, the torches and pitchforks belonged to the commissars themselves. The real crime of January 6 was that it made those in power realize how tenuous, how fragile, their hold on power really is. It scared them. It still does. It put in the hearts of would-be dictators, if not “the fear of God,” then at least the fear of American patriots.

The prospect of President Trump’s return to power in 2025 terrifies those presently in power. It is, to them, an existential threat, political life or death. If Donald Trump takes over again, he will no longer abide those who treacherously undermined his policies throughout his first term. A reinvigorated Trump presidency will pull the weeds out by the root.

One dreadful tactic may, however, keep the treacherous ones in power: lethal force. Whether by implication or assassination, when all else fails, the left will not hesitate to use it. We will all become Ashli Babbitt, the only one who died in the Jan 6 incident, and by the hand of a government agent at that. Donald Trump himself will not be safe.

If one does not believe that, it is because one does not understand how strong is that Satanic lust.

Image via Pxfuel.