Why is Biden (and Obama!) still on the ballot?

What do you call it when a socialist national government ignores the consent of the governed?

In their desperation to keep the spotlight off what they are doing to the country, leftist authoritarians have decided to destroy democracy to “save” it. Because the obvious way to have the people rule is to forcibly keep them from voting for the candidate of their choice. It makes sense only if you don’t think about it — at all.

Thus, leftists are going pedal to the metal in persecuting their political opponents, with their latest stunt, banning President Trump from the ballot in Colorado over the mere charge of “organizing” an “insurrection.” For normal people, what looked like merely giving a speech was somehow a super-secret coded communication for a capital coup on January 6, 2021. (Yes, we included the year in that date to remind everyone how long the left has been exploiting this.) Except even the politicized and weaponized Fascist Bureau of Intimidation (FBI) decided this over two years ago:

Exclusive: FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated — sources The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials. Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then–President Donald Trump, according to the sources, who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations.

So we now have the dangerous precedent that a court can interfere with virtually any election it wants to by merely asserting that someone was inciting an “insurrection,” all thanks to our wonderful comrades of the authoritarian left. You can just imagine how proud they must feel in where they have brought this country.

This brings up a merely hypothetical question: why is dictator Joe Biden (which is to say, Biden and Barack Obama) still on the ballot, given what we know about what he has done, as evidenced by real-world results?

Does anyone recall the leftist authoritarians filling us in on their plans to destroy the country? Something along the lines of:

Oh, by the way, if you vote for us, we’re going to open the border to millions of illegal invaders, men of military age from enemy nations, terrorists, and who knows what else.

In addition to that, we’re going to use your hard-earned money to bus and fly (without valid ID) them around the country so they don’t bunch up around the border areas so you take notice.

And in addition to that, we’re also going to use your hard earned money to feed and house these folks so they’re all ready to vote for us in the next election.

On top of that, all of this is going to cause drug use and crime to skyrocket, but we’ll use those “serious crises” to gain even more control. Isn’t that going to be great?

Does anyone remember that kind of pithy sales pitch on the destruction of our constitutional republic? Because we don’t recall any of that.

We do remember reading somewhere along the line that certain truths are self-evident, and

that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

Did we the people ever consent to the ever-expanding disaster and destruction of our country and our way of life?

It should be evident by now that all of this is by malevolence rather than incompetence. With the latter, the odds are that the people would win out here and there, or maybe break even once in a while.

This issue alone shows that Obiden is far worse than the fantasy accusations made against President Trump in that the regime fits the dictionary definition of a dictatorship.

In that, they are “fundamentally transforming” the country without the consent of the governed while their propaganda arm, the national socialist media, spews incessant accusations that Trump is Hitler and is going to be a dictator while ignoring the example in their midst.

Newsweek among others profiled Republicans who threatened to throw Joe Biden off ballots in certain states, and they were perplexed as to the constitutional grounds for this. They could start with Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution:

The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion.

...along with that whole dictatorship issue that they keep squawking about when it comes to President Trump. They ignore it when dealing with their side.

What is truly interesting is that while many celebrated the un-democratic move in Colorado, others saw it as a very dangerous precedent. But that’s what happens when you crave power for the sake of power and will use any means necessary to get it. Overreach and attempts at raw dictatorship while distracting attention with projection can get you only so far. Then the people turn on you and send you to the ash heap of history, where you belong.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

