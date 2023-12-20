Colorado’s court removes Trump from ballot over ‘insurrection’ charge, but FBI found ‘scant evidence’ of organized rebellion

Why do the Colorado courts claim that there was an insurrection and President Trump was the organizer, when the FBI says none of that is true? The answer is they really don’t care about facts, just the narrative; see a report below, from Reuters:

Exclusive: FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated - sources The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials. Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to the sources, who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations.

From a Washington Examiner essay:

The Cambridge Dictionary defines ‘insurrection’ as: ‘an organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence’ By that definition, there was no ‘insurrection’ at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the FBI.

The FBI confirmed that there was no organized effort on January 6th, 2021 to overturn the election, so why do so many media outlets and other Democrats continue to claim there was?

Well, for the last seven years the media and other Democrats, along with many establishment Republicans, have done everything they could to destroy Trump, no matter how much they have to lie.

Trump told the protesters to march peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol. He did not call for any violence. Telling people to fight like hell for what they believe in is not a call for violence.

So why would any of these protesters be in D.C. anyways? Could it be that a social media billionaire was spending millions of dollars to allegedly buy illegal votes?

Election report finds Facebook mogul’s ‘Zuck Bucks’ broke law, swayed election outcome in Wisconsin A 2020 election integrity probe in Wisconsin reported findings Tuesday that a nonprofit group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg committed election bribery when it targeted $8.8 million in get-out-the-vote funds to five heavily Democratic jurisdictions.

The media didn’t care about this bribery any more than they care about all the bribes tha Biden family has taken over the years.

Could it be that the public doesn’t trust the FBI, 51 former intelligence officials, most of the media, and other Democrats when they buried the truth about the Biden family corruption and the “Laptop from Hell” before the 2020 election?

Could it be that there was complete bewilderment over why some states stopped counting during the night of the election, only for a statistical impossibility to emerge in the vote count?

For example: It was widely reported that Georgia stopped counting for four hours because of a burst pipe. But it wasn’t a burst pipe; it was a leaking toilet! Of course that wasn’t widely reported.

Could it be that so many states had so much mail-in voting, and mail-in voting is ripe for fraud? From Breitbart on Saturday:

A poll from Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute proves that nationwide mail-in voting in the 2020 election was ‘an invitation for fraud,’ Chris Talgo of the Heartland Institute says. The poll, published this week, revealed that more than 1-in-5 voters in the 2020 election said they filled out mail-in ballots on behalf of someone else — a practice that is illegal under federal election law. In an exclusive interview on SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, Talgo said mailing ‘tens of millions of ballots based on outdated and inaccurate voter rolls, you’re probably going to have a substantial amount of voter fraud which is what our poll shows.’ ‘The lack of security to have tens of millions of ballots go through the U.S. Post Service … I think is an invitation for fraud,’ Talgo said.

In 2012, even the NYT was worried about fraud with mail-in voting—but now they pretend it is very safe.

In December 2019, Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar were worried about election machines, but after the 2020 election, no one should ever question them. Democrats challenged the 2000, 2004, and 2016 elections when their chosen ones lost, but according to them the election in 2020 was 100% clean and anyone who questioned the results must be labeled an election denier and can’t be allowed to run again. They are a threat.

The media interferes massively in every election, and now judges are so worried that Trump could win, they are trying to prevent voters from having a choice. Now that is voter suppression; not requiring a photo ID to vote. That is another lie.

They want to infect the country with four more years of disastrous domestic and foreign policies with an incompetent, corrupt figurehead in office. No one can truly believe that Joe Biden is in charge of anything. If we get four more years of this, it will be that much harder to save our great country.

