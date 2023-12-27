Why AI can’t do complete investigative reporting

Artificial intelligence is often touted as something that will replace many lines of work, one of which is journalism, including investigative reporting.

In reality, this claim is overblown.

Investigative reporting is time-consuming. It often requires extensive research and fact-checking. Journalists need time to dig deep into a story, gather evidence, and piece together a comprehensive and accurate narrative. Artificial intelligence (AI) may be good at regurgitating old information, but it can’t accurately gather new evidence and information pertinent to a story narrative, especially the truth and validity of new information. Even news organizations resources are limited and the deadlines are tight so extensive time investment is not realistic in many situations.

Investigative reporting may involve substantial resources to cover costs such as travel, access to databases, hiring experts, and legal fees. Many news organizations are hesitant in allocating significant resources to a single story, especially if the financial returns are uncertain. AI can’t effectively coordinate all the resources necessary for the story but may merely suggest the procedures a journalist must pursue in gathering evidence.

Investigative reporting can expose journalists to legal risks, especially if they are uncovering information that powerful individuals or organizations may want to keep hidden. Journalists may face threats, lawsuits, or other forms of retaliation, which can deter them from pursuing certain stories. What if AI gets sued? Then who is the responsible party in a court of law?

Some investigative stories require access to confidential information often provided by whistle blowers, documents, or individuals who may be unwilling to cooperate. Establishing trust and gaining access to such sources can be difficult, and journalists may face obstacles in obtaining the necessary information to build a compelling story. AI has no ability to establish trust or gain access to confidential information unless it hacks digital files.



Investigative stories often deal with complex issues that may require a deep understanding of specific subject matters, industries, or systems. Journalists need to navigate through a maze of information, and simplifying complex topics for a general audience without oversimplifying can be a significant challenge. AI can’t do this with any degree of regularity.

In some cases, news organizations may be unwilling to take on powerful entities or individuals due to potential conflicts of interest or concerns about losing access to key sources. This lack of editorial support can discourage journalists from pursuing investigative stories.

Investigative reporting can take an emotional toll on journalists, especially when dealing with sensitive or traumatic subjects. The process of uncovering and reporting on injustices or wrongdoing can be mentally and emotionally draining.



Project Veritas founded by James O’Keefe which was an investigative reporting corporation founded in 2010 has fallen on hard times after O’Keefe was ousted by the board of directors for breaching his contract by allegedly engaging in “incredibly troubling workplace and financial misconduct,” including screaming at colleagues and asking staffers run errands for him, such as picking up laundry and cleaning his boat. O’Keefe’s allegedly lavish spending included $10,000 for a helicopter flight from New York to Maine and more than $150,000 on private car services over an 18 month period, his ousters claimed.

Project Veritas is known for hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labor organizations and Democratic politicians. The net result was that Project Veritas has returned to relative obscurity and I suspect that O’Keefe just made the mistake of ruffling too many feathers of the powerful in society. So, he was neutered for his bold and daring exposes of corruption of the powerful. But with him out, the organization and its reporting is not the same.

Whether AI will ever be able to make hidden camera stings is debatable.

Despite the failure of AI to do investigative reporting, this kind of journalism plays a crucial role in holding those in power accountable and informing the public about issues that may otherwise remain hidden. Although true investigative reporting is almost extinct, we desperately need humans or journalists who are rewarded for uncovering important truths and making a positive impact on society despite the overwhelming difficulties. O'Keefe is a strong example of that.

Since AI will never do it, I feel that we need a national organization which protects individual whistleblowers from financial ruin after they disclose corruption or illegal activities by wealthy individuals, organizations, and corporations.

AI can be used as an aid in investigative reporting but it will never do a complete job because someone has to take responsibility for publishing an investigative report and disseminating it to the general public.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License