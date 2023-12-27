A new challenger in Texas spells out the stakes for 2024

Suzanne Harp, an America First candidate in Texas’s Third Congressional District, is one voice that emerges as a beacon of traditional values and unwavering patriotism — a voice urging self-education, vigilance, and a return to the foundational values that define America.

In a recent interview, Harp passionately outlined her vision for America, addressing pressing issues such as the cultural war, the role of faith, accountability in politics, and the potential challenges in the 2024 election. Harp is not just a politician; she represents the enduring spirit of American exceptionalism.

At the heart of Suzanne’s message is a call for citizens to go “beyond party affiliations” and actively engage in the political process.

According to her, the real test lies not in political clubs or online discussions, but in physically testifying in hearings in Austin, Texas. She believes that this is where the rubber meets the road, where citizens can make a tangible impact on decision-making.

The conversation unfolds into a broader discussion about generational education and its pivotal role in winning the culture war. Harp emphasizes the need to educate the next generation about how the political system works and how to use their voices effectively. To her, this education is not just about civic studies; it’s about empowering the youth to “be active participants” in shaping the nation’s future.

Accountability in politics becomes a focal point as Suzanne urges citizens to stay in communication with their elected representatives. According to her, knowing your congressperson intimately and holding them accountable for their decisions is an essential aspect of ensuring responsible governance. This approach aligns with her belief that citizens should have direct access to their representatives, knowing them personally.

A notable aspect of Harp’s vision is the advocacy for “hiring patriots” over politicians. Drawing attention to the effectiveness of business-minded individuals, she cites the impact of Donald Trump, asserting that hiring patriots can lead to more efficient problem-solving. The idea is to shift from the conventional approach of electing career politicians to embracing individuals deeply committed to the nation’s well-being.

The interview takes a deeper dive into the ongoing cultural war, positioning it as a battle between a constitutional republic and the potential threat of a socialist, Marxist dictatorship. Suzanne echoes the sentiments of the Founding Fathers, emphasizing the importance of faith, family, and freedom. In her view, these foundational values are under threat, and citizens must actively engage in preserving them.

Foreign policy, particularly the involvement in the Ukraine conflict, becomes a point of scrutiny for Harp. She questions the alignment with leaders like Zelensky and raises concerns about the motives behind such decisions. Harp advocates for a careful and prudent approach to international relations, stressing that decisions should be aligned with the nation’s best interests.

As the conversation shifts toward potential challenges in the 2024 election, Suzanne emphasizes the need for citizens to equip themselves with the right information. This includes understanding global challenges and ensuring fair and transparent elections. The call is for an informed electorate that can counteract any attempts to undermine the democratic process.

One of the recurring themes in Suzanne’s vision is the “crucial role of faith and morality” in political leadership. She cautions against supporting candidates who shy away from discussing their faith, asserting that a moral compass is essential for effective governance. This aligns with the historical notion that a constitutional republic is sustainable only with a moral and religious citizenry.

Suzanne Harp also addresses America’s global challenges, emphasizing the need for citizens to understand the enemy. She calls for a united effort to win in such great numbers that the groundswell is undeniable in any state. This strategic approach involves educating oneself about the global cabal challenging American values.

While expressing frustration and anger, Suzanne urges caution against rushing into civil unrest. She acknowledges the challenges but emphasizes a careful and informed approach, including holding those involved in treasonous acts accountable. Her message resonates with a call for responsible action rather than impulsive reactions.

The conversation concludes with Suzanne drawing inspiration from historical figures like Dietrich Bonhoeffer, highlighting the importance of speaking out against evil. She commends the courage of mothers who speak out against issues in classrooms and boardrooms, emphasizing the need for collective action in safeguarding the nation’s values.

In essence, Suzanne Harp’s vision revolves around active citizenship, informed engagement, and a strategic shift in leadership. Her call for hiring patriots, ensuring accountability, and preserving foundational values reflects a commitment to a vibrant and resilient America. For citizens unwittingly caught amid this cultural war, Suzanne’s vision provides a roadmap for shaping the nation’s future.