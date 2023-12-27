Lopez-Obrador wants to change the subject

We've seen this before. A caravan comes together in Mexico and "walks" to the U.S. border. This is the latest according to news reports:

Thousands of migrants arrived on Sunday in the southern Mexican town Alvaro Obregon to spend the Christmas Eve in a public square without shelter before making their way north to cross the country and reach the border with the United States. On Sunday, the group of mostly Central American and Caribbean migrants had walked 15 kilometers (more than 9 miles) from the southern border city Tapachula to get to Alvaro Obregon, with plans to set off again around 4 a.m. the next day.

Again, nothing new here. In the meantime, there is supposed to be a meeting between representatives of the U.S. and Mexico governments. The purpose of the meeting is to talk about all this.

What will happen? Don't get your hopes up. Why do I say that? Well, President Andres Lopez-Obrador of Mexico wants to help but also wants the U.S. to open talks with Cuba. Why open talks with Cuba without that regime making some concessions? How did Obama opening an embassy work out? There is an embassy in Havana but not much more has changed.

I heard from a Mexican friend that Lopez-Obrador wants to get credit for ending the embargo. How is any of this going to end the caravans? That's what happens when Mexico is lecturing the U.S. rather than the other way around. In other words, the U.S. should tell Mexico to end the caravans and we will talk about Cuba later.

So more people are coming and they will probably get an appointment with the judge in 2031. Don't laugh because there are so many cases on the calendar that we are scheduling that far ahead. They can drive an electric car to the appointment. Isn't everybody supposed to be driving an electric car by then?

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: RawPixel.com