She is pretty and driving a leftist dictator crazy

As you may know, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua is now Miss Universe. Based on my Latino heritage, the Miss Universe pageant is like the Super Bowl for most women in the Spanish-speaking world.

I recall my mother and sister sitting in front of the T.V. and watching these pageants with passion and interest.

In other words, a young woman winning the Miss Universe makes everyone happy and proud. Well, I mean unless your country is run by a jerk like Daniel Ortega

The Nicaraguan regime, paranoid about any hint of dissidence, initially congratulated Palacios, but has since cracked down on celebrations – not least because Palacios herself took part in the 2018 demonstrations, and opponents of the regime have taken her up as a symbol of hope and defiance. Palacios, 23, became the first Miss Universe from Central America at this year’s edition of the competition, held in El Salvador on 18 November.