Mainstream pundits announce an incoming ‘doomsday’ if President Trump reelected with a band of ‘loyalists’

The horror! If President Trump were to be reelected in November 2024, and install America first loyalists to reshape U.S. foreign policy, apparently it’s akin to a “doomsday” scenario. Well, I guess that’s probably true for the career bureaucrats gorging at the public trough. From a Reuters report via Yahoo News today:

Diplomats gird for ‘doomsday’ Donald Trump in a second term would likely install loyalists in key positions in the Pentagon, State Department and CIA whose primary allegiance would be to him, allowing him more freedom than in his first presidency to enact isolationist policies and whims, nearly 20 current and former aides and diplomats said. The result would enable Trump to make sweeping changes to the U.S. stance on issues ranging from the Ukraine war to trade with China, as well as to the federal institutions that implement - and sometimes constrain - foreign policy, the aides and diplomats said. During his 2017-2021 term, Trump struggled to impose his sometimes impulsive and erratic vision on the U.S. national security establishment.

These career diplomats of the bureaucracy have obviously done so well! War is breaking out all over the world, and after reversing Trump’s approach to Iran, the U.S. gave the nation hundreds of billions of dollars… only to have the government fund terrorists to kill Israelis and attack ships in the Red Sea.

Are the people at the CIA or NSA scared at the prospect they might not be permitted to illegally spy on Americans anymore?

Trump’s “isolationist policies and whims” gave us the Abraham peace accords, kept Russia out of Ukraine, forced NATO countries to finally contribute more to their own defenses, kept oil prices down, fulfilled a long-promised embassy move in Israel, and cut off funding from Iran. What a “doomsday” disaster, according to “20 current and former aides and diplomats”... who are no doubt Obama holdovers.

What a shame that Trump had such an “impulsive and erratic” version of national security, instead of the firm and sound hand of Biden that is yielding such wonderful results. Robert Gates said Biden has been wrong on every foreign policy decision, but that is obviously what these career diplomats want, somebody who doesn’t have a clue—because anything is better than Bad Orange Man.

Biden’s pullout of Afghanistan was especially smooth, and certainly not “impulsive and erratic.” Girls and women must be doing very well since the media has essentially gone silent on the subject!

Trump’s policies at the border of enforcing the law and building a wall is so much more “impulsive and erratic” than just letting terrorists, gang members, human traffickers, and cartels have free reign. What could go wrong? Those endless stories about overwhelmed Border Patrol agents, “free-for-all” crossings, a nonstop deluge of invaders, “sanctuary cities” about to break from the financial burden of third world imports, and new record-breaking numbers every week are all malarky, and not “impulsive” or “erratic” whatsoever.

Trump Derangement Syndrome clearly kills brain cells at a rapid rate, and I am losing hope that most of the media will ever be anything more than sycophants campaigning for a powerful government run by Democrats.

Image generated by AI.