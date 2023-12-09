Reporters embedded with Hamas in bed with Hamas?

Recently, more than a dozen state attorneys general signed a letter to media outlets such as the New York Times and Reuters, putting them "on notice" that providing material support to terrorist organizations like Hamas is illegal.

Would this be necessary if we actually had a free and unbiased press? Shouldn’t “journalists” already know this?

Republican Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird initiated the letter, which expressed concerns that journalists embedded with Hamas may have deep connections to the terrorist organization "and may have participated in the October 7 attack."

In fact, “mainstream” media outlets even reportedly hired Palestinian photojournalists.

The state AGs referenced a letter a bipartisan group of lawmakers sent to Reuters recently that asked the outlet "how its journalist knew to be available for the October 7 attack.” The letter also urged Reuters to address whether it had prior knowledge of the attack-- or if one of the organization’s journalists had been in contact with Hamas before the attack.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) also sent a letter last month to Attorney General Merrick Garland, CNN, the Associated Press, Thomson Reuters, and the New York Times, in which he asked for details surrounding reporters embedded with Hamas.

Cotton wrote:

I write regarding reports that so-called 'journalists' employed by the Associated Press, CNN, New York Times, and Reuters accompanied Hamas terrorists into Israel during the October 7 terror attack. These individuals almost certainly knew about the attack in advance, and even participated by accompanying Hamas terrorists during the attack and filming the heinous acts. In at least one case, one of the individuals affiliated with these media outlets even took a selfie while being kissed on the cheek by a Hamas leader who helped mastermind the attack.

Wow. So much for “fair and balanced.” It’s hard to claim you’re a detached, objective, observer when a terrorist mastermind of the very attack you are currently covering is smooching you on the cheek while you are taking a selfie.

Who can forget the great “photojournalists” of yesteryear-- like Heinrich Himmler, Charles Manson, and Timothy McVeigh?

Sadly, much of what we are told-- and shown-- by the press is “fake news.”

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License