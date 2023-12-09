The Democrats have decided it’s time for Joe to go

Let’s see, the FBI has had Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell since December 2019. It was so very damaging to Hunter, his father, and family that the powers that be at the FBI and DOJ suppressed it.

This was election interference writ large. Both those formerly revered institutions had been thoroughly weaponized during the Obama Marxist/socialist administration. They were by then malevolent agencies bent upon surveillance of the American people, and control of the American people.

Trump was a force for freedom and America as founded, with all the liberties and protections our Constitution guarantees.

So they hated Trump. With all manner of devious unconstitutional actions since Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, this bunch of thugs at the FBI and DOJ set out to destroy the man and foil his election, thus the Russia hoax was conceived.

Consider all the people in those two organizations who shredded the Constitution in order to take him out of the running, the lies told, the money spent. They thought they had the election securely rigged in Hillary Clinton’s favor; so did she. They cheated then, but not enough to defeat him so they doubled down; they kept up the Russia hoax nonsense and turned every trick in the book to criminalize the man. Left-wing Democrat lawyer Mark Elias was sent to numerous states to fiddle with election law, adjust it to favor Democrats. Unleashing China’s bioweapon on the world may just have been their most evil ploy. We know they had planned just such an enterprise earlier, Event 201.

But Trump’s popularity prevailed. They would have to cheat again but with greater success. And they did.

So make no mistake, they stole the election and installed the mindless, incompetent and corrupt Joe Biden and Obama’s third term commenced. It has been Obama’s cabal who have been running the show – Susan Rice, Valerie Jarrett, the hapless Tony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, et al.

What they did not count on was how fast Biden’s cognitive health would decline. He can no longer be allowed to speak on his own, answer questions, be interviewed without carefully written notes that he can barely read.

Now he is a major liability. What to do? How do they take him out of the 2024 race?

Of course! Throw Hunter under the bus. Charge him with at least some of the many, many crimes that degenerate has committed and gotten away with for years. It’s a safe bet that if they thought Joe had a brain and a chance in hell of beating Trump, Hunter would not be charged with anything. If Joe was sentient, Hunter could commit murder and the FBI and DOJ would cover for him. But now they need to be rid of Joe. Unveiling Hunter’s debauchery, his many perversions and fraudulent financial crimes that have funded the Biden family for decades will do the trick.

Hunter will never serve a day in prison. Despite Joe’s denial when asked, if he is convicted of anything, his father will pardon him. But as the details of Hunter’s depraved behavior over the past many years, his reckless disregard for women, his profligate spending on drugs and porn, and Joe’s enabling of that behavior for his own personal financial gain are flashed on every television screen day after day after day because the media now has permission to do so, voters will be disgusted with the whole family. It is a criminal enterprise. Joe will drop out citing personal grief and health (Jill just might murder both of them for spoiling her chance to fill Edith Wilson’s shoes).

What then? Kamala Harris? Not a chance. She’s the KJP of vice presidents, truly moronic.

Gavin Newsom? That megalomaniac? If the Democrat party is insulated as it seems, that is who they will run. No one can predict how that dismal scenario will turn out. Newsom is a very bad guy.

Meanwhile, the left is desperately trying to provoke some crazy person somewhere, anywhere, to take a shot at Trump. The “narratives” on CNN and MSNBC that are spewing all day, every day, on this score would be hilarious if they were not so conspicuous and dangerous. They are practically trying to hire a hitman on each program, morning ‘til night. They’ve learned nothing by fabricating countless fake crimes they allege Trump is guilty of even though they know he is guilty of none of them. Each new ridiculous charge only makes him more popular. We all see that there is a two-tiered system of justice in the U.S. now. Fomenting an insurrection? Patently ridiculous; they did that.

Do they, the left, actually think the American people are so stupid they do not see what they are doing? We smell their fear but they are making it absurdly obvious every hour of the day. The fact is they are terrified that once in office, Trump will do to them what they have been doing to him for seven years.

If only! Not likely since there will be far too much to be done to save the nation from the horrific damage the Biden administration has done to all of us. Let’s hope the economy, the dollar, and the banking system does not collapse before the 2024 election or that Joe’s reckless and egregious foreign policy errors do not lead to Iran, for example, to setting off a nuclear WWIII because they can, thanks to Obama and Joe Biden. But one thing is clear, by finally charging Hunter Biden with some of the many crimes he is guilty of, we know that the left has decided Joe must go.

