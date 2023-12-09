UNforgivable

A survivor of Hamas captivity recently said he was held hostage by a United Nations Relief and Works Agency teacher.

UNRWA (for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) is a U.N. organization purportedly intended to support the relief and human development of Palestinian refugees, not to take or guard hostages for Hamas.

UNRWA, with headquarters in Gaza, has also been frequently and credibly accused of having its relief trucks being utilized as vessels to transport rockets and ammunition into Gaza for the Hamas terrorists to use. Moreover, the food that UNRWA brings to Gaza allegedly is often sold in markets and supermarkets rather than distributed free of charge to the needy. Some say UNRWA is engaged in nepotism and profiteering in its aid distribution.

This is not surprising. So many U.N. peacekeeping troops have been accused of sexual abuse—and worse-- in so many places over so many years it would make Jeffrey Epstein jealous. The U.N. is neither particularly competent nor discerning in its moral values. The late great writer and “investigative humorist” P.J. O’Rourke noted that a U.N. famine relief convoy was once delayed by a day because its Italian members “lingered too long over lunch.”

Even more preposterously, the U.N. recently picked The Islamic Republic of Iran to chair its Human Rights Council.

Ronald Reagan once famously said that the nine most terrifying words in the English language were “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Something similar could be said of the U.N. and its affiliated organizations.

Image: Flag of the United Nations, via Wikipedia // public domain