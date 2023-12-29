Remember the insane

Trump Derangement Syndrome is traveling through New England and just stopped in Maine. Remember the Maine? It rhymes with insane these days.

Let’s check the story:

Maine on Thursday disqualified Donald Trump from the state ballot in next year’s U.S. presidential primary election, becoming the second state to bar the former president for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, concluded that Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, incited an insurrection when he spread false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and then urged his supporters to march on the Capitol to stop lawmakers from certifying the vote. ‘The U.S. Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government,’ Bellows wrote in a 34-page ruling. The decision can be appealed to a state Superior Court, and Bellows suspended her ruling until the court rules on the matter. Trump’s campaign said it would quickly file an objection to the ‘atrocious’ decision.

“There they go again” to paraphrase Reagan.

As in Colorado, they throw the 14th Amendment and “insurrection” accusation at former President Trump.

The problem is that Mr. Trump has not been convicted of an insurrection, or for that matter, even charged in a court of law. To my knowledge no one arrested on January 6th was charged with the “I” word either. I guess that’s what happens when a mob of people shows up without guns.

“Insurrectionist” has now joined “racist” as the new “shut down all dialogue” buzz word in the Democrats’ vocabulary.

My guess is that Maine’s Secretary of State knows that this insane idea will be overturned by the Supreme Court. She is only doing this to add some value to her resumé, or maybe to get a show on MSNBC. Once the Supreme Court (hopefully) shoots this down, she will say that the justices appointed by the “insurrectionist” protected Trump.

In the meantime, the people who burned businesses and police stations are walking free because that was definitely not an insurrection.

Maine rhymes with insane these days.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image generated by AI.