Among the most common and glaring linguistic affectations among contemporary democrats/Socialists/Communists is calling America “our democracy.” This is not merely rhetorical laziness, but a very specific, and revealing, gaffe. A gaffe may be best defined as when a politician accidently speaks the truth or reveals their true intentions. What might insisting on “our democracy” reveal? Everything.

There seems to be nothing Normal Americans can do, or not do, that is not an existential threat to “our democracy.” Domestic terrorists, insurrectionists, Radical Traditional Catholics, Christians, soccer moms attending school board meetings, people who don’t want electric vehicles, people who like their gas furnaces and stoves, white people in general, people who don’t want drag queens reading to, or twerking at, their children, Americans who don’t want a vaccine that isn’t, and of course Donald Trump, are all destroying “our democracy.” The worst threat—apart from Trump--at the moment appears to be Americans who think they ought to be able to vote for the presidential candidate of their choice, but d/S/C narratives change as conditions warrant. We’re also told breathing is the new, hot, existential threat to the planet, so tomorrow it might be people who sleep on their left side.

Image: Philip Foltz, Pericle's Funeral Oration, Wikimedia commons.org, public domain

“Our democracy” is pseudo-clever distraction from what d/S/Cs intend: permanent, one-party rule, more specifically a tyranny of the majority. They can get away with this linguistic subterfuge because far too many Americans never learned that concept. They don’t know the Founders carefully wrote the Constitution to prevent a tyranny of the majority.

In a pure democracy, 50.000000001% of the population rules. They can write any law they please, impose any penalty. They can ensure they will forever rule. Even better, they can deprive their political enemies of liberty, property even life.

But Americans would never do that to fellow Americans! Maybe we’re not “our democracy,” but we’re a democrac y, right? Right?

We’re talking about the people who forced millions to take an experimental vaccine that injured and killed thousands. People who locked an entire country down and arrested Americans for attending church. People who sent infected into nursing homes knowing they’d kill the most vulnerable. People who stunted the educations and intellectual development of a generation of children. People who destroyed the life’s work and fortunes of thousands of small business people. People who want us all to eat bugs and do without heat in the winter and air conditioning in the summer. People who imprisoned Americans for years without trial and put them in jail for years for merely walking into the Capitol Building, welcomed and guided by the Capitol Police. These are people who want to force us into electric vehicles we can’t afford, won’t meet our needs and will, under the wrong conditions, kill us. They’ve taken away our energy independence, hamstrung the police and military, knowingly caused crime to run rampant and are bankrupting the nation. They’ve opened the borders, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, and all but obliterating national security. They hate Normal Americans.

Oh yes, they’ll do that to their fellow Americans. They already are.

Their problem, and our salvation, as long as it lasts, is we are not a democracy and absolutely not “our democracy.”

The story goes when the Constitutional Convention was done, Benjamin Franklin was asked what sort of government the Convention provided. “A republic; if you can keep it,” Franklin replied. And a republic we are, a constitutional, representative republic.

It is the Constitution which prevents the tyranny of the majority. No matter what a bare majority wants, every individual has enumerated rights which no majority may override or ignore. A bare majority is certainly trying, and has had limited success, but thus far, the Constitution has held, and with it, the republic.

That’s why d/S/Cs want to abolish the Electoral College, pack the Supreme Court, relinquish congressional power to the Deep State, rule by executive order and unelected, unaccountable bureaucratic regulation. All of that, every transfer of power from the people and constitutionally enabled officers and branches to the Deep State and d/S/C apparatus chips away at the republic, inching toward a tyranny of the d/S/C majority.

That’s why they avoid uttering “our republic.” It’s like sunlight to a vampire. They wrap their unconstitutional, anti-liberty intentions in “our democracy,” knowing many Americans, possibly just enough, don’t know the difference. But as with evil, by their terms may we know them. It’s also why they must be beaten and compelled to live under the Constitution and rule of law.

We begin, whenever one of them appeals to preserving “our democracy,” by calling them on it, and exposing them for the would-be tyrants they are. It is “our republic,” and we’d better start doing what’s necessary to keep it.

Mike McDaniel is a classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.