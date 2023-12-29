Media Democrats ‘fear’ the AI misinformation could influence the election

The only reason most of the people in the media and other Democrats are worried about Artificial Intelligence, misinformation, and the impact these things would have on elections, is that they are afraid they can’t control what misinformation the voters see. From a new article out at The Hill:

Fears grow over AI’s impact on the 2024 election The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is raising concerns about how the technology could impact next year’s election as the start of 2024 primary voting nears. AI — advanced tech that can generate text, images and audio, and even build deepfake videos — could fuel misinformation in an already polarized political landscape and further erode voter confidence in the country’s election system.

Gee, well how did the “confidence in the country’s election system” begin to “erode” in the first place? Well, because most of the media and/or other Democrats lied, cheated, censored, and lied some more. All of these actions were meant to control what people see and read in order to get them to vote for Democrats.

AI did not tell people that they could “keep their doctor” and their plan, and prices would go down substantially if ObamaCare (the misnamed Affordable Care Act) were passed. As prices have skyrocketed for thirteen years, it’s not AI spreading misinformation about Democrats making healthcare more affordable and better than ever.

AI did not send Susan Rice out to parrot a lie to the public that a video was to blame for Americans dying in Benghazi. Obama and Hillary created that fiction, because an election was coming up.

AI did not use the IRS to silence Obama’s political opponents.

AI did not create the lie that Romney hadn’t paid taxes for ten years. The only time the media and other Democrats pretend to respect Romney is when he trashes Trump.

AI did not intentionally lie through a compliant media to get support for the disastrous Iran nuclear deal; it was the Obama administration that cooked up a phony story to sell Americans on the scheme, lying and claiming that U.S. officials were dealing with “moderates” in the Islamic theocracy who could be trusted to keep their word:

In a revealing article posted on the New York Times website, President Obama’s foreign-policy guru Ben Rhodes bragged about how he helped create the false narrative because the public would not have accepted the deal had it known that Iranian hard-liners were still calling the shots.

AI did not create the fictional “Hands Up Don’t Shoot” narrative to gin up racial hate and division, and anti-law enforcement animus.

AI did not pay for the fictional Russian dossier to destroy Trump. That was Hillary and the DNC.

AI did not force countless bureaucrats at the FBI to lie to the FISA courts so they could illegally spy on people surrounding Trump.

AI did not spread the lie that Trump colluded with Russia and that he was an illegitimate president.

AI did not call Trump a dictator and compare him to the leftist Hitler.

AI did not lie about what Trump said in Charlottesville to gin up racial hate and division against Trump supporters. Biden still repeats that lie.

AI did not show kids in cages at the border during the Obama-Biden years, and falsely assert they were Trump cages.

AI did not call Trump and his supporters “xenophobes” and “racists” for enforcing border laws and building a wall.

AI did not create the lie that the science is settled that humans and our use of natural resources causes temperatures to rise and disastrous climate change.

AI does not repeatedly tell the public that we only have a few years left to save the planet if we don’t give up our gas vehicles and appliances.

AI did not invent the term “climate change denier” to disparage anyone who tells the truth that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally.

AI doesn’t cause Biden and others to continually lie that Trump’s tax rate cuts cost trillions.

AI is not responsible for calling January 6th an insurrection when the FBI says it wasn’t.

AI did not hide the truth about the Biden family corruption and the “Laptop from Hell” before the 2020 election.

AI is not responsible for Mark Zuckerburg spending $400 million in the 2020 election, a move which a special counsel to the Wisconsin legislature concluded was “bribery.”

AI did not call Georgia’s election integrity law a Jim Crow law to gin up racial division—that was Biden and his comrades. The lie caused Major League Baseball to move the all-star game from Atlanta, a move which cost a lot of minority businesses a lot of money.

AI is not responsible for the lie that the 2020 election was “the most secure” in American history.

AI did not set the precedent that it is acceptable for Democrats to challenge as many elections as they like, but if Republicans do it one time, they are called election deniers who should not be able to hold office.

AI did not set out to destroy the Supreme Court when the justices didn’t rule the way Democrats wanted.

AI did not lie and claim that millions of women’s lives would be at risk if there were limits on abortion.

AI did not set out to destroy Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito for ethics questions. Of course the media and other Democrats never cared to ask where the Clintons or the Bidens got their money.

AI did not silence anyone who disagreed with Fauci or government edicts on COVID.

AI did not label people “grandma killers” for choosing not to comply with dictatorial government edicts.

AI did not cover up the links between the Wuhan lab and the NIH; nor did it lie and say the “lab leak theory” as the source of COVID was a disproven conspiracy.

AI did not accuse the medical freedom crowd of being selfish murderers who wanted people to die.

AI did not falsely claim that people who got the shot could not spread or contract COVID.

AI did not call people who sensibly think women and girls should not have to compete against and share locker rooms with biological males, homophobes and transphobes.

AI is not responsible for Trump being charged for allegedly mishandling classified documents while Biden and Hillary get a free ride.

People (especially journalists) who intentionally lie are a much greater threat to fair elections than AI.

Image generated by AI.