Joe Biden dispatches his flying monkeys to hunt down Elon Musk

When Joe Biden told reporters that Elon Musk "is worth being looked at," it's too bad Kamala Harris wasn't there to supply the cackle.

Shortly after that ominous statement, Biden dispatched his federal flying monkeys against Musk, suing him on big and little matters, all of which were on utterly spurious grounds. His real "crime," of course, was displeasing Biden and his Democrat political machine. Musk's exposure of federal collusion in the censoring of political speech during the 2020 election enraged this crew most of all, so Biden opened the cages.

Now they've flooded the zone with federal lawsuits against Musk and issued some incredible regulatory orders. It's as if the entire weight of the federal government is on him. The flying monkeys are filling the sky.

According to Liz Peek, writing at The Hill:

Biden is throwing everything it can find at Musk, hoping that the endless barrage of regulatory, reputational and legal attacks will cause the world’s wealthiest man to kneel before its authority. The viciousness of the investigations being conducted by the Department of Justice, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Trade Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the National Labor Relations Board, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service against a successful American business leader is unprecedented. It says much more about the vindictive nature of Joe Biden than it does about the founder of Tesla, SpaceX and the Boring Company.

She cites two examples of outrageous behavior in her column, that of a recall ordered on Musk's self-driving cars, on a matter that could be fixed with a simple software adjustment, and that of disqualifying Musk's Starlink from supplying rural areas with broadband connections, on ridiculous claims that it doesn't know how to do the job.

Just recently, Tesla announced it would recall 2 million cars because the government has alleged that its autopilot system is unsafe. The claim stems from investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into accidents purportedly caused by Tesla’s automatic features and covers nearly all cars sold in the U.S. Tesla maintains its devices make cars safer, an assertion that even Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg allowed “could be true.”

She then noted that courts have found that most of these cases were matters of drivers not paying attention, continuing with.

The software fix to Tesla’s autopilot system can reportedly be accomplished remotely and will not be expensive. But that’s not the point. The win for the Biden White House shows up in the New York Times’s write-up, which begins, “Tesla’s reputation for making technologically advanced cars suffered a blow on Tuesday when the company, under pressure from regulators, recalled more than two million vehicles.”

Meanwhile, there also was the harassment of Musk's Starlink.

Peek wrote:

Elsewhere, the government has just announced that Starlink, Musk’s satellite internet provider, is ineligible for $885 million in subsidies designated to help expand rural broadband coverage to 643,000 and businesses in 35 states. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) explained its decision by saying that Starlink “failed to demonstrate that it could deliver the promised service.” On X, Starlink claims it is “available on all 7 continents, in over 60 countries and many more markets, connecting 2M+ active customers and counting with high-speed internet!” The firm provides high-speed service in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, in Benin, in Costa Rica, in the Maldives and – crucially – in Ukraine. Do we seriously believe the company would not be able to provide service to underserved rural communities in the U.S.? The FCC’s decision is a reversal of its 2020 first-round finding, in which it initially awarded Starlink the funds.

She said that Musk tweeted that a rival had wanted the business and sought to disqualify Starlink. Obviously, this action got it what it wanted.

It's as if they are disqualifying Starlink from providing competent service to rural areas, a place they've been talking about "helping" for around thirty years now, as if they want to keep the place internet-free, so they can keep talking about it.

But actually, it's probably an act to reward a crony and punish Musk, who knows what he is doing with these things.

Peek points out that Musk has bailed Biden's chestnuts out of the fire at lot in his miserable administration -- having provided internet coverage to Ukraine to keep it in the war against Russia, keeping the U.S. in the space race with its SpaceX, given that prior to Musk's entry, the U.S. was hitchhiking rides to the International Space Station with Russia. He's also been Mr. Electric Car, helping Biden turn the country towards electric cars, which he claims he wants to do.

Persecuting the electric car guy through politicized lawfare is a mighty weird way of helping that green new deal vision happen.

Peek makes an excellent case for the barrage of politicized charges against Musk with these two examples.

But cripes, there are so many more.

Remember how the Department of Justice launched a lawsuit against Musk for not hiring "refugees" at his SpaceX company headquarters? Given the known terrorism risk of this bunch who will be around rockets, and his other federal contracting requirements, it made perfect sense. I wrote about that here.

Meanwhile, Reuters has a big list showing a slew of federal and federally aligned NGO cases targeting Musk.

And as we look at this broad and ugly picture of trying to pin something, anything, on Musk, through the legal and regulatory process, the outlines of a recognizable plan start to emerge as the operational template:

One, separate Musk from his wealth, attempting to take his business empire away from him.

Two, hit him with as many lawsuits, on the most spurious of grounds, that they can think of, to tie him up in a stew of misery and keep him from progressing onward with his entrepreneurial plans.

Sound familiar?

It sounds exactly like what they are doing to President Trump, attempting to stop his presidential campaign from progressing by any means necessary, and targeting especially his business empire, attempting to expropriate it, the way communists do. It's telling that these characters employed have some striking, literally communist backgrounds and shouldn't be allowed near a judge's chair or prosecutor's desk without some kind of proof that they have renounced those ideas.

Instead, they're running the show, interfering with the official proceeding known as elections, and like the Maduro regime of Venezuela, and the Ortega regime of Nicaragua, trying to disqualify every presidential candidate who challenges the regime.

With the experience they have in their efforts to Get Trump, they now have a template for the tactics to employ and they are taking them to Musk.

What a vile picture this presents. Flying monkeys are coming, and they keep coming, looking for Musk.

It lays down the argument that every last case against Musk be dropped based on the tainted premise of the case, which isn't about justice, but political power. It should and probably is illegal to target Musk or anyone this way. But it's not stopping them. Once they take down Trump, and then take down Musk, you can bet they will be coming for the rest of us. That's the plan.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License