So Elon Musk is getting sued by the DOJ for not hiring one of these?

Elon Musk is being sued by the Department of Justice for hiring too many Americans at his SpaceX spacecraft launch company in Texas.

It's an obvious harassment suit, given that Musk has other obligations based on government contracting structure to hire only American citizens and green card holders. He also has some pretty strong security concerns.

That didn't stop the Justice Department from pouring on the glurge, appealing to those tug-on-the-heartstrings emotions to whip up support against him:

Asylees and refugees have overcome many obstacles in their lives, and unlawful employment discrimination based on their citizenship status should not be one of them. Through this lawsuit we will hold SpaceX accountable for its illegal employment practices and seek relief that allows asylees and refugees to fairly compete for job opportunities and contribute their talents to SpaceX’s workforce.”

It was garbage, and always was. Now it comes to light that the U.S. has a rather big vetting problem with foreigners from terrorist nesting grounds it keeps letting in.

According to immigration expert Todd Bensman, writing for the New York Post:

A Pakistani doctor who got an H-1B temporary work visa to join the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., is going to federal prison for incubating a plot to kill fellow Hippocratic oath takers while “behind enemy lines,” as he wrote in an encrypted jihadist social-media channel.

Bensman went on to explain what the problem was:

The typically perfunctory media coverage of this latest Islamic-terror case evaded the civic obligation to explore broader homeland-security questions it naturally raises. Chief among these is whether US visa security vetting is sufficient to detect or at least reasonably anticipate hot threats among the doctors, software engineers and other skilled H-1B visa applicants before they depart their home countries of US terrorism concern like Pakistan, final home of Osama bin Laden. The government received more than 483,000 H-1B visa applications for 2023 and more than 780,000 for 2024.

So this guy was an H1-B visa holder, he had a lot of fancy education, Bensman noted that a lot of them do, and he proved to be a problem.

Apparently nobody vetted him. Yet the government insists that it vets these people.

H1-B is a fancy and rarified visa category in a way that "refugee" and "asylee" is not.

The DOJ insists that it vets all its refugees, so Musk has no excuse not to hire them:

Asylees and refugees are migrants to the United States who have fled persecution. To obtain their status, they undergo thorough vetting by the United States government.

Biden's DOJ considers them no different and outright equal to American citizens who are getting all these SpaceX jobs, which DOJ claims they have less right to than "refugees":

Moreover, asylees’ and refugees’ permission to live and work in the United States does not expire, and they stand on equal footing with U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents under export control laws. Under these laws, companies like SpaceX can hire asylees and refugees for the same positions they would hire U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. And once hired, asylees and refugees can access export-controlled information and materials without additional government approval, just like U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.

But are refugees and asylees vetted any better than H1B visa holders?

Circumstantial evidence says 'no.'

Number one, they often come from hellhole countries where a public records request from a U.S. official is bound to be met with a horse laugh, if such records exist at all. Try vetting someone from a collapsed or failed state. Anybody checking their social media posts? Talking to their friends and relatives? These things can get expensive.

And there are hundreds of thousands of them being let in.

Two, we have experience. The tens of thousands of Afghan "refugees" admitted to the U.S. during the U.S.'s chaotic exit were largely migrant-aged young men who had pushed their way in front of women, the elderly, and children in order to get a spot on a U.S. evacuation plane out of that country during the U.S.'s chaotic pullout. On character grounds alone they should have been disqualified, but were any of the pushers sent back? No, they were released into the interior of the country, rewarded for trampling onto the bodies of those weaker. Many have been found now to be commiting crimes against U.S. nationals and should have never been let in. But ahh, they were "vetted." Who knows how many of them are terrorist sleepers?

Meanwhile, in more recent news, under Joe Biden's open borders with its catch-and-release, a group of ISIS-sponsored Uzbeks were reportedly let into the interior of the U.S. as "asylum seekrs" with all that vetting and the Biden administration has no idea what happened to them or where they are now.

All of these cases point to one thing: That U.S. government vetting, just like U.S. government mass money distribution, tends to be a failure, this is not something they are good at doing, and way too many bad guys getting in and getting away with something that should not be happening, all because the government lies that they were "vetted."

According to the DOJ, Musk is supposed to be hiring these people.

And not hiring them is "inhumane" even as doing that deprives an American of a job.

Maybe they should try to do their jobs first before insisting that Musk take on all the terrorists and criminals of the world's nastiest places at his elite spacecraft company.

Image: SpaceX, via Wikimedia Commons // CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication