Birds of a feather: Ashley Biden is also an alleged tax cheat

One hundred percent of Joe Biden’s living children can’t seem to pay their “fair share” of income taxes—what’re the odds? Honestly though, this isn’t quite as much of a statistical leap as one might think, given the common denominator between the two is arguably the most crooked and scummiest politician to ever make it to Washington… I mean, their dad is the “Big Guy” right? From a just-published item at the New York Post:

Biden’s daughter owes thousands in income taxes, lien documents show Ashley Biden, President Biden’s daughter, owes $5,000 in income taxes beginning in 2015, according to a recent tax lien docket first obtained by Fox News Digital.

The document was discovered by chance—Garrett Ziegler (the conservative activist behind the BidenLaptopMedia.com website) and his team uncovered the lien when they were conducting a “routine search” in the Philadelphia County courthouse system. Now don’t forget, liens are imposed against the property or assets of an individual or entity to compel he/she/it to pay taxes after “repeated attempts” to collect the due revenue. So Ashley didn’t just get caught not paying, she apparently didn’t pay… then dodged Uncle Sam’s taxman to the point that a lien was deemed necessary.

The Biden Crime Family is also the Biden Tax Crime Family—what a legacy! Earlier this month, Hunter was finally indicted on federal tax crimes; from CBS News:

Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, has been charged with nine counts of tax crimes, according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday in the Central District of California. The indictment charges him with failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of assessment and filing a false or fraudulent tax return. Instead of paying the taxes, the indictment alleges he spent that income on a litany of personal items ranging from a Lamborghini rental to luxury hotels and escort services. Many of these purchases, the government says, were classified by Hunter Biden as business expenses.

Yet, is it even surprising to learn that members of a major crime family (at this point, I’ve lost track of the smoking guns) who, no doubt, amass wealth largely by ill-gotten gains (Burisma, insider trading, pay-for-play, China, etc.) also don’t pay their taxes? I mean, this is the “rules for thee, but not for me” class—they make my life a living nightmare to ensure I’m paying my “fair share” to fund all those government welfare programs I don’t want to support, but have to, because they call them “basic human rights.” Gee, what great examples of civil servants—note the heavy sarcasm.

Seems like Joe’s children know they’re untouchable, and figure the rules don’t apply to them—or is the “Big Guy” actually telling them that?

Here’s the new working definition for Bidenomics: Federal policies to raise taxes for the common man to be enforced by a literal army of armed agents, and devalue the dollar so severely, while allowing this trash family to either avoid the tax bill altogether, or skips out on it when April 15th rolls around with zero real-life consequences.

Am I missing anything or does that about sum it up?

