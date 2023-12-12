Harvard board votes to keep its problem president in place

Well, it happened.

Harvard's board voted 'yes' on keeping Claudine Gay as president of the university, despite her incredible failure to unequivocably condemn antisemitism on campus before Congress and the subsequent revelations that she apparently plagiarized some of her own academic work from others.

According to the New York Times:

Claudine Gay will stay on as president of Harvard University, the school’s governing board announced on Tuesday, despite an uproar over her evasive answers at a congressional hearing about campus antisemitism. The members of the board, the Harvard Corporation, deliberated into the night on Monday before finally deciding not to remove Dr. Gay, the university’s first Black president, from her post. “As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University,” said a statement signed by all of the board members other than Dr. Gay. “Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing.” The statement goes on, however, to acknowledge that Dr. Gay had made mistakes, including in her initial reaction to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel. “So many people have suffered tremendous damage and pain because of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack, and the University’s initial statement should have been an immediate, direct, and unequivocal condemnation,” the statement said.

Well, it wasn't. And the freaks now run wild at Harvard, something that hasn't happened in recent years until Gay, who's a DEI enthusiast, came onboard.

Once again, the antisemites can rest easy and feel "affirmed" and good about themselves now that Gay is going to stay. As for the Harvard Jewish students who feel just a little threatened, well, now they have some lip service, but of course, it's only that. There hasn't even been a "stern warning" issued to them from Gay or anyone, let alone a threat to be expelled on the spot. Nothing has changed and since nobody's gotten murdered there yet, nothing will, the talk and threats will continue, nor is anyone about to be punished for spewing such vile thoughts.

Niall Ferguson has written a tremendous piece (save for one flaw) at Bari Weiss's The Free Press, explaining how this crap gets started, citing the example of prestigious universities in pre-war Germany being the first to embrace Hitler and Naziism and everything going downhill precisely because they did, from there.

(The flaw is that he repeatedly claims that Naziism come from the right, forgetting to spell out the word 'Nazi,' which is short for 'national socialism' and which was essentially socialist in character. It was called 'rightwing' by Stalinists who wanted to curse their competitors with the worst name they could think of, and it was done on almost the same logic that they called themselves 'Bolsheviks,' meaning 'big,' and their much larger body of leftist competitors 'Mensheviks,' meaning 'minor' or 'little.' But you can read right past that in the Ferguson piece and still embrace the value and thesis of it, which tells us so much about what happened and why the garbage going on a Harvard should be nipped in the bud.)

Instead, the wokesters at university are opting to keep Gay, who has embraced DEI policies, meaning, she has excluded everyone from the system who doesn't share her far-left ideology, so there aren't that many people there who are not going to support her.

Worse still, she has enforced DEI on others. Think of the example of how Harvard in 2019 loudly withdrew its offer of admission to Israeli Jewish conservative Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv to Harvard after jealous classmates tattled to the university about some bad bulletin board remarks about blacks he posted several years earlier when he was far younger and much less mature. Despite offering a full-throated apology, Kashuv's apology was not accepted, his appeal was ignored, and Kashuv paid the whole penalty. Gay was dean of the faculty of arts and sciences when it happened.

He's just one example, but there have been many as a result of Gay's DEI orientation of the school and its swift willingness to cancel others for real or perceived triggerings which in some cases, she has claimed as "threats."

That Kashuv was Israeli-Jewish is pretty interesting.

No cancel culture for Jew-haters, however, or the university presidents who enable them.

And somehow, Gay, who claims she's now sorry since the uproar and lost donations that came of it, expects us all to move on and carry on even though the same courtesy was not extended to Kashuv.

In this regard, Gay and her crew show us 'who they are,' and prove that antisemitism is pretty embedded with this bunch of loyalists.

And loyalists they are, not to scholarship, but to Gay herself, who has also failed the university miserably on the scholarship-reputation front.

Since her sorry performance before Congress, she's since been exposed as an apparent plagiarist by Christopher Rufo and Christopher Brunet on Rufo's Substack page:

We have obtained exclusive documentation demonstrating that President Gay may face yet another problem: plagiarism of sections of her Ph.D. dissertation, which would violate Harvard’s own stated policies on academic integrity. (We reached out to President Gay for comment, but received no response.) Gay published her dissertation, “Taking Charge: Black Electoral Success and the Redefinition of American Policies,” in 1997, as part of her doctorate in political science from Harvard. The paper deals with white-black political representation and racial attitudes. As evaluated under the university’s plagiarism policy, the paper contains at least three problematic patterns of usage and citation.

Didn't Stanford University just get rid of its president for plagiarism? They do have an 'honor code' that they apparently read, so out he went, but he did copy off someone else's paper, which has been a 'no-no' since the dawn of time. Harvard reportedly expelled 21 students for plagiarism in 2021.

Didn't the University of Pennsylvania get rid of its president, wokester Liz Magill, for being unable to condemn antisemitism unequivocally before Congress?

Does Harvard have a different attitude to these things, or worse, does it have a different attitude because the perpetrator is black? How's that going to go over for Harvard's academic reputation, and what kind of message does that send to Harvard's current students?

Fox Business's Charles Payne, who always follows the money, saw some cynicism in this move from the board, noting the university's huge endowment, along with its double standard:

Breaking: Key oversight board backs Harvard University leader: ‘We unanimously stand in support of President Gay’



I suspect Harvard believes it has enough cash to weather the storm. This time they are wrong. But this underscores why they should finance Harvard student degrees… pic.twitter.com/CqUs3N6S1D — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 12, 2023

Standards, who needs standards? Hain't we got the money?

With this bad decision, he thinks those days may be limited. Get woke, go broke...

