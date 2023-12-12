Is Joe Biden really just a loving father, or something else?

The public is supposed to get rid of common sense and disconnect all brain functions when they hear Joe Biden lie about his son Hunter and the family business.

The media and other Democrats cover for him by regurgitating that there is no evidence he had knowledge of, participated in, or benefitted from Hunter's shady business dealings which was solely about collecting money because his name was Biden.

We are supposed to believe that:

No matter how many trips Joe took Hunter on, on the taxpayer dime, to meet with and collect kickbacks from, that not once did Joe ever say a word to him about his business.

No matter how many times Joe went to dinner with business associates, no matter how many times he played golf with the business associates, no matter how many times he ate dinner with them, no matter how many pictures he took with them, no matter how many times he talked on the phone with them, and no matter how many times he emailed them using an alias that not once did he ever discuss business with them.

Not once has Biden ever talked to Hunter about how he pays for his expensive house rentals, exotic cars, his drugs, his kids' education, his strip club trips and hookers, or his high-priced lawyers. His supposed lack of curiosity is astonishing.

Not once has he asked how he gets so much time off from his law firm job.

These companies or people in Russia, China, Ukraine, and elsewhere continued to pay millions to Hunter despite his admitting he had no service or product to sell, only the illusion of access.

I believe the payments would have stopped long ago if all they got was an illusion.

I believe I am a loving father and I talk to my children all the time about their and their spouse's jobs. It is not normal to have no curiosity about how your children are doing at work.

It appears that Hunter's law firm took in some of the payments from foreign sources.

If they did nothing for the money that is pure money-laundering and they should be investigated

From 2013 through 2018 Hunter Biden and his company brought in about $11 million via his roles as an attorney and a board member with a Ukrainian firm accused of bribery and his work with a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud, according to an NBC News analysis of a copy of Biden’s hard drive and iCloud account and documents released by Republicans on two Senate committees. The documents and the analysis, which don’t show what he did to earn millions from his Chinese partners, raise questions about national security, business ethics and potential legal exposure. Where is the investigation of this lawyer and where is the gift tax return? Hunter Biden received a whopping $4.9 million from Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris in a three-year period, according to an IRS agent who investigated the president’s son for alleged tax evasion. Maybe Hunter and Joe thought they should get away with this since that is how the Clintons got rich. Her family got big speech fees and donations to their foundation while she was Secretary of State and no one cared. Now Hillary is supposedly going to be a big factor helping Joe get reelected. That is great when one career criminal who said Trump was an illegitimate president helping another career criminal who is an illegitimate president. I thought the media and other Democrats thought that election deniers have no place holding public office.

Clinton's cash for access diplomacy: Glenn Reynolds Clinton ran a pay-to-play program at the Clinton Foundation while she was Secretary of State.

Maybe Hunter saw now-former FBI Director Jim Comey list all of Hillary's crimes and say no one should prosecute her and then thought he was also entitled to be above the law because he is special.

The IRS routinely sends letters to people who file tax returns when they don't get one the following year, so how could they miss Hunter not filing for 2014 and 2015? Didn't he get a W-2, K-1, or 1099 from anyone? What about the law firm or the shell companies?

I am a CPA who has practiced for 45 years and have always known that fraud has no statute of limitations, so why aren't the IRS and the Justice Department going after him? Not filing when you have millions in income is clear fraud. Why are we told the statute has run out

As such, a taxpayer that commits a criminal offense such as tax evasion has to be prosecuted within 6 years. On the other hand, there is no statute of limitations for a taxpayer that has committed a civil offense such as tax fraud.

Not once have I ever thought of filing a fraudulent tax return for myself or anyone because I would lose my license and face huge fines and penalties. Where is the investigation of the lawyer or CPA who filed Hunter's returns with all the fraudulent deductions?

Is Hunter addicted to so many things because all of his monetary achievements have come because of his last name instead of skill or hard work?

Here is what this scheme of the Bidens looks like: Biden arranged the trips and invited Hunter to go. It was his powerful political position that was the product. He looks like the big guy or the crime boss and he used Hunter and Jim as the bagmen. They collected the kickbacks for doing nothing and then they laundered the money through shell companies and the law firm before distributing significant amounts to many members of their family.

That description does not look like a loving father to me. It looks like someone who abuses his power and who uses people to do bad things.

A loving father doesn't make his son face no consequences no matter what he does. He doesn't continue to lie that his son has done nothing wrong.

Bribery is an impeachable offense and it absolutely does not matter if they can trace the money to Joe even though they already have.

The federal bribery statute states , “whoever, being a public official or person selected to be a public official, directly or indirectly, corruptly demands, seeks, receives, accepts, or agrees to receive or accept anything of value personally or for any other person or entity, in return for being influenced in the ...

I see people saying Republicans, who won in a district that Biden won, are in jeopardy if they vote for an impeachment inquiry. That is bunk.

All Republicans should be in trouble for not doing their jobs when Biden is clearly so corrupt and when his family has clearly received bribes.

The biggest scandal is that the IRS, the Justice Department, the media, and other Democrats collude to protect the Democrats like the Bidens and the Clintons from prosecution no matter how many crimes they committing.