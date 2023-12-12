Young French conservative women push back against the Islamization of their beloved Europe

When leftwing outlet Dazed Magazine published its Winter 2023 issue, the front cover depicted three young Muslim women in quasi-Islamic dress—one woman wore solid blue, the next wore solid white, and the last wore solid red for a sort of French flag mimicry stunt—with a caption that read “Togetherness: Resistance in France”. (Now I saw “quasi-Islamic” because I’m pretty sure 4-inch stilettos and head-to-toe red garb would warrant an honor killing in certain parts of the Islamic world.) See below:

The cover of DAZED's Winter 2023 issue - #TheBaddieIssue (282) - paints a harsh but true picture of the country formerly known as France, where the "croissant" is no longer a patisserie.#DIEversity#UNSleeperCell pic.twitter.com/OKziTLCAM1 — Nick F. Cerutti (@TheNickFCerutti) December 7, 2023

And here is the lede for the feature article:

In France, where the secular state is a source of historical pride, Muslim women are being shut out from society by politicians who pander shamelessly to the far right. Now, they are taking the fight for bodily autonomy into their own hands[.]

The essay focused on the French government’s “abaya ban” and included a number of “glamor” shots of other young Muslim women in, again, quasi-Islamic dress: haute couture designers like Balenciaga, Gucci, and Saint Laurent aren’t your typical producers of abayas, and Prada heels and skintight spandex don’t exactly convey modesty.

As noted in the lede, the narrative pushed by Dazed is that the “far right” is driving a discriminatory agenda to “shut out” Muslim women from society—but the abaya ban came about thanks to a far-left government, and it’s something that Emmanuel Macron, France’s president and free-for-all migration advocate, explicitly supports. It’s inaccurate to describe any cultural pushback as emanating from the “far right” because in reality, those who support making France great again are just normal French people who don’t want to see a thriving Western culture obliterated by Sharia-loving jihadis. Islamization always ushers in cultural degradation; crime, violence, oppression, chaos always accompany the introduction of third-world mentality muslims into a Western society.

The girls who defied the ban are painted as “resistance” fighters standing up to oppression (the irony), but I’d like to introduce you to the women who actually deserve a round of applause for their resolute patriotism, via an article at RAIR Foundation:

In a bold response to the recent front-page feature of Dazed, a left-wing fashion magazine promoting sharia clothing, the Némésis collective, a group of French female conservative activists, has voiced its strong opposition. … In response, the Némésis collective organized a photo shoot featuring three French women, each adorned in the national colors of France, symbolizing their love and respect for French culture and values. This move was intended to juxtapose their vision of French femininity and freedom against the backdrop of the Dazed feature, which glorifies a tool of submission under sharia law.

See the two covers, juxtaposed below:

Cultural jihadis celebrated in France, but French patriots do it better.



The addition of the ham is a chef's kiss.



Kudos to the set designer. pic.twitter.com/9LDFdRsIv0 — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) December 12, 2023

I have to iterate, perhaps my favorite touch was the cured sausages (pork) displayed prominently across the table—bravo!

