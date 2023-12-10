Hamas: Pigs at the trough who ate all the food

Are the terrorists who attacked Israel 'Hamas' or are they just 'ham' for short?

We all know what they looked like when they surrendered to Israel's military-fit, battle-tested troops.

BREAKING:



Hamas terrorists continued mass-surrendering during the night.



The IDF is steadily moving forward in Gaza.



There won’t be any ceasefire until Hamas is gone for good pic.twitter.com/zKPDT8cn6A — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 10, 2023

I think we found out whose been stealing all the humanitarian aid rations. Allahu Snackbar!! #HamasTerrorists pic.twitter.com/5zGuuxVfak — Adam Seegz (@aSeegz) December 8, 2023

This signals the end for Hamas in Gaza, as clear as the weapon's embrace and the chubby belly of this heinous figure. Victory for humanity as more Iranian proxy-armed terrorists surrender today.#HamasisISIS #Israel pic.twitter.com/IfhODQr4gx — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) December 9, 2023

The only thing they look like they train for is a Coney Island hot-dog eating contest.

So many beer guts in those lineups.

But amusing as it is to mock these anything-but-macho men who attack old people, women and children for their physiques, it does tell a bad story about how they live and what they do.

See these videos from Twitter -- a horrific propensity to rob aid caravans from their own women and children and eat all the food.

Hamas members beat civilians and steal the humanitarian aid they received from international organizations—facilitated by Israel.



Hamas puts its terrorist goals over Gazans' needs. pic.twitter.com/lFuaWU0bdx — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 9, 2023

Today Hamas stole the Christian community’s humanitarian aid in Gaza.



In Gaza lives a small Christian community. They are also victims of the humanitarian crisis Hamas brought upon Gaza.



It was therefore decided to provide them with humanitarian aid. So in coordination between… pic.twitter.com/DCzIUAmax0 — George Deek (@GeorgeDeek) December 9, 2023

(Recall the irony of Hamas having a cow over Israel accidentally shelling a Christian church in Gaza, which they took responsibility for. These creeps turn around and starve the Christians.)

Here's another footage of Hamas attempt to steal humanitarian aid, while trying to scare Gazans away from the truck.

Eventually they seem like giving up, and let the Gazans loot the truck. #HamasisISIS pic.twitter.com/yD5mVOjOwm — Shlomo Fishman (@shlomo_fishman) December 8, 2023

Gentlemen they are not.

But now we know why they look the way they look in their surrender-skivvies.

They feed themselves first, and if children and women in Gaza go without, they don't care, they blame Israel.

Must be fun to live a pig's lifestyle and be able to blame the Israelis, or more specifically, the Jews, for the hoggish mess they make.

I've always been struck by how unmanly this Hamas bunch is, targeting the helpless in their war on Israel instead of the soldiers, allowing themselves to get grossly out of shape, failing to wear uniforms, and now eating all the food.

What kind of sorry excuse for "men" are these?

If this isn't reason to hold them up to public scorn for their gross appetites and absent noble spirit of any kind, what is?

Oink, oink, oink.

