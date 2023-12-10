Here is what an egotist and narcissist looks like: His name is Dr. Fauci

Former chief medical advisor to the Biden White House and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci continuously lied to the public, president, and Congress during the COVID pandemic and destroyed a massive number of lives, including those of schoolchildren.

His pronouncements and government edicts about COVID and calls to lockdowns were treated as gospel. They kept people out of church to pretend they could stop a virus, and many churches have not recovered.

Think of how many businesses and individuals were destroyed because of dictatorial edicts he suggested. Politicians throughout the country falsely said all their rules were based on science, just because Fauci said so.

How many people got depressed, drank too much, took too many drugs, and committed suicide because of the societal lockdown based on Fauci's words?

Fauci even helped fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab and lied about that, too.

He, with the help of a compliant media, stopped the investigation into the Wuhan lab as the source of the virus by calling it a disproven conspiracy theory.

How many people may have died from COVID or some future virus because of a delay in an investigation of the probable source? The delay certainly gave China more time for a cover-up.

(It is similar to the media hiding the truth about the Hunter Biden laptop before the election and admitting later that it was true).

In 2012 Fauci said gain-of-function research outweighed the risk of a pandemic so why didn't he just tell the truth that we helped fund the lab?

Fauci Argued Benefits of Gain-of-Function Research Outweighed Pandemic Risk in 2012 Paper In a newly resurfaced paper from 2012, Dr. Anthony Fauci argued that the benefits of gain-of-function research are worth the increased risk of a potential pandemic-causing lab accident.

The media and Dr. Fauci attacked anyone who disagreed with him as being anti-science. That is exactly the same as the media and all the green pushers calling anyone who disagrees with their radical green agenda as a climate change denier and anti-science.

Fauci: Attacks on me are really also ‘attacks on science’ Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that conservative attacks on him are really “attacks on science”

Now, Dr. Fauci says he doesn't need to go to church because he is such a good and ethical person.

Fauci Explains Why He Doesn't Need Church Anymore, and It's As Arrogant As You Would Think “A number of complicated reasons,” he said. “First of all, I think my own personal ethics on life are I think enough to keep me going on the right path.” “And I think there are enough negative aspects about the organizational Church,” he continued. He noted that Kay was “very well aware” of these things, without naming them. “I’m not against it,” Fauci explained. “I identify myself as a Catholic. I was raised, I was baptized, I was confirmed, I was married in the Church. My children were baptized in the Church.” “But as far as practicing it, it seems almost like a pro forma thing that I don’t really need to do.”

People with a God complex are extremely dangerous to our society. It certainly helped create this fictional creature and his big ego when so many in the media and others essentially genuflected to him and were willing to silence anyone who dared disagree.

Fauci's ego reminds me of Obama when he said in June 2008:

....as he ran on the premise that he wanted to remake America, which is the greatest and most prosperous country that ever existed.

People should be very afraid to put people in power who falsely claim that they can override all the natural variables that control the climate to maintain temperatures and sea levels near current levels while also being able to reduce the number and severity of droughts, floods, and storms.

They are extremely dangerous to our freedom and prosperity.